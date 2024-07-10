Breaking News
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah turns down Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invite, calls it a 'circus'

Updated on: 10 July,2024 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aaliyah Kashyap took to her Instagram broadcast channel and wrote, "The Ambani wedding is not a wedding at this point, it's become a circus.”

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah turns down Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invite, calls it a 'circus'

Aaliyah Kashyap, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pic/Instagram

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah doesn’t mince her words just like her dad. The star kid was apparently invited to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities, which she turned town and even went on to call the event a ‘circus’. 


Aaliyah took to her Instagram broadcast channel and wrote, "The Ambani wedding is not a wedding at this point, it's become a circus.” Although she admitted enjoying stalking the events leading up to the wedding. 



"I was invited to some events because apparently, they're doing PR (???? don't ask me why) but I said no because I would like to believe I have a little more self-respect than to sell myself out for someone's WEDDING," wrote Aaliyah.

For those unversed, singer Justin Bieber was paid a whopping amount of Rs 83 crore for a performance that lasted a couple of hours at the sangeet ceremony. Taking a dig at the same she added, "It's like oh we have this extra money what should we do with it? Oh let's call JUSTIN BIEBER."

Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel. For the unversed, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director shares daughter Aaliyah with his ex-wife and Indian film editor Aarti Bajaj. The duo married in 1997 and got divorced in 2009.

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to reports, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. 

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

(With inputs from ANI)

