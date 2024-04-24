AR Rahman gives a shout out to Taylor Swift on 'X', netizens say, 'legend recognizes legend'

Netizens are buzzing as AR Rahman gives a shoutout to Taylor Swift on 'X', with many praising the recognition between two musical legends

AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning music composer, sent his best wishes to Taylor Swift a few days late on Wednesday, congratulating her on the release of her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which broke huge records upon its release on April 19th.

AR Rahman seems to be a fan of Taylor Swift! He tweeted, “All the best @taylorswift13 for your latest album #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT.” and even shared the link to her Spotify page.

A.R. Rahman and Taylor Swift will write history together if they collab. ❣️

We all are waiting and excited for it 🔥#ARRahmanXTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/TqSILA8MXR — Javed Alam (@JavedAlam002) April 24, 2024

i am very serious when i say if this happens INDIAN SWIFTIES will ascend to heaven.....!! #ARRahmanXTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/g5MxAzRfg0 — रावत साहब (@RAWATsahab7773) April 24, 2024

Then HISTORY is Created🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#ARRahmanXTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/OHvnvfrjPu — DkVjLEO (@DkVjLEO) April 24, 2024

A.R. Rahman and Taylor Swift will write history together if they collab. We all are waiting and excited for it. ❤🔥#ARRahmanXTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/Rys4CVGd1M — Shashank Patel (@ShaPatel01) April 24, 2024

On Friday, Spotify announced that "Poets" set a new record for the most-streamed album in a single day this year, reaching this milestone in under 12 hours. On its debut day, "Poets" amassed over 313 million streams. To put that in perspective, the second biggest opener ever was Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" with 59 million streams.

'The Tortured Poets Department' is the 11th studio album by Swift for which she has worked with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessne.

The album was announced by Swift at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024. It became the most streamed album on Spotify in a single day with 300 million streams.

Swift not only claimed the top spot, but also secured her position as the most-streamed artiste in a single day on the platform. She created the album while working on her Eras Tour. It is a double album, with the second part, subtitled 'The Anthology', released two hours after the first.

American rapper-singer Post Malone features on the opening track 'Fortnight', which was released as the lead single.