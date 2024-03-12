Breaking News
Arbaaz Khan on nepotism: 'Sohail and I may not be as successful as Salman Khan, but we're still here'

Updated on: 12 March,2024 10:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Arbaaz Khan said in an interview, “If your father is a doctor or a lawyer, you will have access to others in those professions."

Arbaaz Khan with family Pic/Instagram

Actor-turned-producer Arbaaz Khan, who has backed the Raveena Tandon-starrer 'Patna Shuklla', recently weighed on the nepotism debate that has been haunting the film industry for years now. Arbaaz addressed the same in an interview and said that having connections can get you to meet the right people but not guarantee work. 


Arbaaz, during an interview on Timeout With Ankit, said, “If your father is a doctor or a lawyer, you will have access to others in those professions. Similarly, as actors, if we wanted to meet someone from the industry, it was possible for us because our father was a film scriptwriter and part of Bollywood. Kisi se mila aasan ho jata hai par uski wajah se kaam nahin mila (Meeting someone becomes easier if your father is part of the industry, but that doesn’t guarantee work)."


“It may give you a break but won’t build your career. Sohail and I may not be as successful as other superstars or our brother Salman Khan, for that matter, but we are still here. We are working and are busy doing other things. Koi kisi ke upar favour nahin karta (No one does favours for anyone),” he added. 


Coming to 'Patna Shuklla', Raveena Tandon will be seen in a lawyer avatar. It also stars late actor Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij. It dives into the education scam of roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India. In a statement, Arbaaz said, "Patna Shuklla is a very special story, the journey of Patna Shukla a.k.a. Tanvi Shukla is uncommon yet relatable. A woman managing her household and profession is what we have been seeing in today's time but what makes 'Patna Shuklla' the superwoman is her courage to stand up for the truth. Each person that has worked on the film is extremely proud to bring a story from deep-rooted India."

On Monday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, which shows how Raveena helps a student who wrongfully failed an exam despite performing well. She can be seen facing several challenges while fighting to get justice for the student. Late actor Satish Kaushik essayed the role of a judge in this courtroom drama.

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, 'Patna Shuklla' will stream on an OTT platform from March 29. 

(With inputs from ANI)

arbaaz khan Salman Khan sohail khan raveena tandon Entertainment News
