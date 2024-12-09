As Bollywood Masala is set to première in Paris, Arif Zakaria says the musical is a satire on Hindi movie tropes

Actor Arif Zakaria has moved swiftly from Freedom at Midnight, which tells the story of the 1947 Partition, to another world filled with colour, celebration and songs. The actor is currently prepping for Bollywood Masala—a quirky musical parody directed by Toby Gough and reflecting the glitz, chaos and clichés of the Hindi film industry—that premières in Paris on December 21. “I had collaborated with Toby Gough earlier on The Merchants of Bollywood. This is a fictionalised, funky, comedic, over-the-top representation of the story of an Indian chef, who is a popular name in Bollywood as he caters to the palate of all the top stars. The story takes place when he releases his memoir, describing his experiences, in Paris,” begins Zakaria.

In Bollywood Masala, the actor portrays the Indian chef at the centre of the plot. The musical takes jibes at Bollywood tropes, from the dramatic romances to the over-the-top action and vibrant songs. However, the actor emphasises that it doesn’t stereotype the industry. Instead, it highlights its universal charm. “It is an homage and a satire. The magic of Bollywood lies in the indecipherability of its content and its great power to entertain. The show celebrates that. The takeaway is simple: entertain the audience and show them a glimpse of India in an enthralling way,” he states.

How does the international audience perceive the humour and quirks of Bollywood? “My experience with the past shows tells me that audiences abroad love everything Indian—films, food, culture, humour, and our formulaic Bollywood movies with their songs, dances and escapism. This show is partly in French, so memorising the French dialogues is challenging,” he says.