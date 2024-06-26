Arjun Kapoor celebrates his birthday with a meet and greet with fans from all over India

The session was marked by heartfelt moments as Arjun answered questions, posed for selfies, and signed autographs.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently delighted his fans by hosting an intimate meet-and-greet session. The gathering, held in Mumbai, provided a unique opportunity for fans who flew in from across the country to interact with the star up close, and the ones who could not make it joined in on the celebrations virtually. Arjun shared insights about his career, upcoming projects, and personal anecdotes.

The session was marked by heartfelt moments as Arjun answered questions, posed for selfies, and signed autographs. Fans expressed their admiration and excitement, with many highlighting how his performances have inspired them. Arjun's warm and approachable demeanor made the event memorable, as he took time to engage with each attendee, listening to their stories and sharing his own experiences.

One highlight of the evening was when a young fan gifted Arjun a painting, filled with pictures from his filmography. Arjun, visibly touched, promised to cherish it and thanked the fan for the thoughtful gesture. The meet and greet concluded with Arjun thanking his fans for their unwavering support, promising more interactions in the future. The event was a testament to Arjun Kapoor's genuine appreciation for his fanbase, fostering a deeper connection between the actor and his admirers.

On the acting front, Arjun will be seen in 'Singham Again'. Excited to see how the audience will react to his performance in the film, Arjun earlier said, "I'm ecstatic that a stalwart filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again which boasts of so many stars in it! I know I have given it my all and I'm looking forward to seeing how people react to me when the film releases."

"So when I wanted to explore acting, I just wanted to act and face the camera. I was never fixated on what I was selected to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen actors feel when they gave the shot. I wanted to feel the rush to be in front of the camera and I wanted to work very hard to do a good job," he added.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise.