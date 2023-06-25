Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019

Myra Rampal. Picture Courtesy/Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

Listen to this article Arjun Rampal wishes his daughter Myra Rampal on her birthday x 00:00

Actor Arjun Rampal on Friday penned a sweet note for his daughter Myra Rampal on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a picture of Myra and wrote, ” Happy 18th my dearest darling Mypie. May your world always be as beautiful as yours. Love you Da. Happy birthday @myra_rampal #happybirthdaymyra.”

In the monochrome picture, Myra can be seen looking left to the camera.

Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Bobby Deol reacted with heart emoji.

“Happy 19th Birthday from a beautiful young girl to a beautiful young lady. Have a fantastic celebration of another exciting journey on your 18th love from Australia.” a fan commented.

Actor Ira Dubey wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Deanne Panday commented, “wwwww. birthday girl.”

Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in an action film ‘Dhaakad’ opposite Kangana Ranaut, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be seen in Abbas Mastaan’s upcoming film ‘Penthouse’ alongside Bobby Deol in the coming months.

Apart from this, Arjun will be seen in the sports action film ‘Crakk’.The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez. As exciting and quirky as it sounds, ‘Crakk’ is going to be India’s first-ever extreme sports action In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own.

‘Crakk’ is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. ‘Crakk’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Apart from Aditya, the film is written by Sarim Momim, and Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay – dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh.

