Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has hit screens on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Those who witnessed the action entertainer on the first day shared their reviews upon watching. As fans thronged theatres early morning given it was a public holiday, some expressed happiness while others critiqued the film for missing the basic elements like script and acting. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

A section of netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared their reviews about the film.

One user wrote, "If makers watch their own films, then they will not dare to make such a headache-inducing film again. there is so much action that you will get tired and want to sleep peacefully. Such a film was not expected."

"When you realise you watched the worst /crap movie of all time. WHAT A DISASTER," added another.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

Recently, Ali made an interesting revelation about making the action sequences for the film. He said that they used real-action weaponry and equipment. Among the arsenal of specialised weapons utilised in the film are - Chinooks, Black Hawks, C-235, Humvees, Oshkoshes, Military trucks, Military Land Rovers, ATVs, and tanks.

Ali said, "There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real locations with real weaponry and equipment. We are thankful to each country for all their support for letting us use the real military equipment in the film. Guns, tanks, military trucks, chinooks, and many other weapons have been used in the movie. We have kept it all real with the best technical team and action crew. The explosion, equipment, locations are real, and all the actors have performed brilliantly during all the situations. Everything we have attempted is with real safety. So, I think when you watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, somewhere or the other, you will feel the thrill."

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

It faced a big Bollywood clash with ‘Maidaan’ starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India.