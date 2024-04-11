Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s contradictory Gudi Padwa speech leaves cadre upset, voters confused
Mumbai: ‘Loan recovery agents’ target two women
Mumbai: LCD screen at Andheri station causing mishaps
Mumbai: BMC crosses quarter mark of city nullah clean-up in 15-days
Mumbai: Drug-making YouTube tutorials keeping authorities up at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X Reviews Netizens call Akshay Tiger starrer a headache inducing film
<< Back to Elections 2024

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' X Reviews: Netizens call Akshay-Tiger-starrer a 'headache-inducing film'

Updated on: 11 April,2024 03:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

One user wrote, "If makers watch their own films, then they will not dare to make such a headache-inducing film again.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' X Reviews: Netizens call Akshay-Tiger-starrer a 'headache-inducing film'

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' X Reviews: Netizens call Akshay-Tiger-starrer a 'headache-inducing film'
x
00:00

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has hit screens on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Those who witnessed the action entertainer on the first day shared their reviews upon watching. As fans thronged theatres early morning given it was a public holiday, some expressed happiness while others critiqued the film for missing the basic elements like script and acting. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles.


A section of netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared their reviews about the film. 


One user wrote, "If makers watch their own films, then they will not dare to make such a headache-inducing film again. there is so much action that you will get tired and want to sleep peacefully. Such a film was not expected."


"When you realise you watched the worst /crap movie of all time. WHAT A DISASTER," added another. 

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

Recently, Ali made an interesting revelation about making the action sequences for the film. He said that they used real-action weaponry and equipment. Among the arsenal of specialised weapons utilised in the film are - Chinooks, Black Hawks, C-235, Humvees, Oshkoshes, Military trucks, Military Land Rovers, ATVs, and tanks.

Ali said, "There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real locations with real weaponry and equipment. We are thankful to each country for all their support for letting us use the real military equipment in the film. Guns, tanks, military trucks, chinooks, and many other weapons have been used in the movie. We have kept it all real with the best technical team and action crew. The explosion, equipment, locations are real, and all the actors have performed brilliantly during all the situations. Everything we have attempted is with real safety. So, I think when you watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, somewhere or the other, you will feel the thrill."

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. 

It faced a big Bollywood clash with ‘Maidaan’ starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ali abbas zafar Akshay Kumar tiger shroff Manushi Chhillar Alaya F
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK