Shreya Chaudhary

Bandish Bandits Season 2 has been one of the most talked about shows since its release. And all eyes are on the leading lady of the show - Shreya Chaudhry. She has been soaking in all the love and appreciation coming her way. Recently the actress was in the news for her inspiring fitness transformation story.

As a young teen, Shreya struggled being overweight, often facing self-doubt. But the turning point in her life came in when she watched her idol Hrithik Roshan openly talk about his journey from struggling with injuries and weight gain to reclaiming his fitness.

Shreya Chaudhary on how Hrithik influenced her fitness journey

Shreya says, "I was always the chubby kid in the room. It felt like no matter what I did, I couldn’t lose my weight enough. Maybe I wasn’t motivated enough. Then came Hrithik Roshan and as a fan girl, his fitness journey has been truly inspiring. He spoke openly about his struggles and how he overcame them and I couldn’t be more inspired to win one day at a time. I also wanted to take control of my own fitness."

Shreya also shared some inspiring photos of her transformation on her social media and captioned it as, "Story time- I love every version of me, every single one reflects what I was going through mentally. No regrets. No looking back. I have wisened up and toughened up too.

I did want to be fit though. Not for any other reason to begin with but just health. I was going through some stress and I was constantly advised to be active, and take care of my fitness and health..

I remember reading an article of @hrithikroshan ( my forever crush) about being fit and how me handled his ups and downs. I have been one of Hrithik’s biggest fans since I was a child and that article changed my life. In hindsight I think I owe my fitness journey to him. So, here it is … an appreciation post for my cinematic idol who inspired me to take care of myself, to make my health a priority. You inspire millions including me…

Taking care of my health helped me pursue a passion that I always had … acting.. so, here I’m .. punching through the good days and the bad days and keeping my eyes on the prize..

Thank you everyone for the love and the motivation.. Here’s to fitter 2025”

She further adds, "This was the time that I took up Boxing. Boxing wasn’t just a workout; it was therapy. Initially, I was skeptical but then I laced up my gloves for the first session and quickly fell in love with the sport. I realized that the biggest fight is always the one within you. It was a reminder that setbacks are stepping stones to success. I discovered a version of myself I hadn’t met before—one filled with determination and self-acceptance."

As part of her upcoming projects, Shreya Chaudhry will now feature in Boman Irani's hugely anticipated directorial debut film - The Mehta Boys alongside Avinash Tiwary in 2025.