The diva was seen wearing a black spaghetti top along with ripped jeans, She kept her hair tresses open and her natural make up look was on point

Picture courtesy/Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram account

Rhea Chakraborty has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has won hearts with her stunning looks and acting prowess. The actress is known for giving out some positive vibes with her words of wisdom on social media.

Recently Rhea shared a beautiful post on Instagram recently as she penned down her thoughts. The note on Instagram read “Better days are coming they are called Saturday and Sunday says Rhea Chakraborty” #rhenew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

While the actress was seen coming up with some amazing writing skills she is also very actively focusing on her stunning comeback. Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

