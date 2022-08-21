Breaking News
22 killed, several injured due to rain-triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh
Alia Bhatt on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Balika Vadhu': We did costume rehearsals, look-tests, danced on Dola Re Dola
Mumbai Police detains one in '26/11-like' terror attack threat message case
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Maharashtra records 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Better days are coming they are called Saturday and Sunday says Rhea Chakraborty

Better days are coming they are called Saturday and Sunday says Rhea Chakraborty

Updated on: 21 August,2022 11:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The diva was seen wearing a black spaghetti top along with ripped jeans, She kept her hair tresses open and her natural make up look was on point

Better days are coming they are called Saturday and Sunday says Rhea Chakraborty

Picture courtesy/Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram account


Rhea Chakraborty has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has won hearts with her stunning looks and acting prowess. The actress is known for giving out some positive vibes with her words of wisdom on social media.


Recently Rhea shared a beautiful post on Instagram recently as she penned down her thoughts. The note on Instagram read “Better days are coming they are called Saturday and Sunday says Rhea Chakraborty” #rhenew

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)


The diva was seen wearing a black spaghetti top along with ripped jeans, She kept her hair tresses open and her natural make up look was on point.

While the actress was seen coming up with some amazing writing skills she is also very actively focusing on her stunning comeback. Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty takes an auto ride back home; says, 'Auto ki baat hi alag hai'

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rhea chakraborty Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK