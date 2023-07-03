Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary spark dating rumours

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary recently sparked off dating rumours. Although, the two have not publicly declared their supposed relationship.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwathary spark dating rumours. (Pic- Instagram)

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary recently sparked off dating rumours. The two were in Bhopal for the filming of their next film 'Nausikhiye,' and according to reports, they became involved in a romantic relationship during the shoot. Shreya and Abhimanyu have not publicly declared their supposed relationship.

According to Zoom, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary are both working on their next film ‘Nausikhiye', and attraction built on the film's sets throughout the one-month shoot in Bhopal. According to the article, they are both quite serious about each other. When contacted, the actors remained quiet on this topic.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu and Shreya were spotted at the Lust Stories 2 launch on Thursday night. They were seen posing for photos together.

Lionsgate India Studios announced ‘Nausikhiye’ in November 2022, and in addition to Abhimanyu and Shreya, the movie also stars Amol Parashar in a major role. The film, directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, has finished filming and will soon begin post-production.

Abhimanyu Dassani made his film debut in 2018 with ‘Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota’. The movie centres around a boy Surya who has a lifelong illness that restricts him from feeling or registering pain. Soon after, he decides to learn martial arts and utilise his skills to aid his idol.

Apart from that, Dassani played the male lead in the romantic-comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar opposite Sanya Malhotra. Abhimanyu also worked with Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia in his 2022 release ‘Nikamma.’

Shreya Dhanwanthary, on the other hand, is well-known for her parts in web series such as The Family Man and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. She has also played a pivotal role in R. Balki’s ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’ alongside Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salman. In the film, the actress played the role of a journalist and Dulquer Salman’s love interest.

The film revolves around a police investigator who decides to catch a serial killer who terrorises the city, killing film critics in a terrible way. The movie also marked Pooja Bhatt’s return to the big screen in a major role.