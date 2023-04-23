Birthday special: 7 times Varun Dhawan flaunted his bare body for the gram

On his birthday, here's looking at 7 shirtless pictures of Varun Dhawan where he is seen flexing his abs

Varun Dhawan has been a part of the industry for over a decade now. He made his acting debut with the film 'Student Of The Year' and was seen in films like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Badlapur', 'Main Tera Hero', 'October', and many more. The actor is also quite active on social media and shares fun, light moments of his life with his fans. However, one cannot not notice, how the actor loves dropping shirtless pictures on his gram.

Whether a pool picture or a post-workout picture or a picture of him relaxing in his vanity van, Varun Dhawan posts quite a lot of shirtless pictures. The actor has been in good shape ever since his debut film and has consistently boasted of a flaunt-worthy physique.

Here, Varun Dhawan is seen bidding adieu to 2002 as he grooves to a song from his film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Flaunting his dance and physique, the actor captioned the video, "Goodbye to 2022 on a good note #jugjuggjeeyo sab log"

Varun Dhawan turned a wolf for his latest film 'Bhediya' which hit theaters in November last year. For the role, he had to sport a mean body and the actor did deliver and do justice to the look. Here the actor has shared a picture of himself from the sets of the film:

There are no excuses for the star when it comes to fitness. Varun will next be seen in 'Bawaal' alongside Janhvi Kapor and has been prepping for the character in his gym. "No pain, no gain" he wrote sharing this gym picture along with the hashtag Bawaal.

It seems like Varun also prefers to work out shirtless as is evident from this video. Dropping some Monday Motivation, Varun shared a glimpse of his workout routine and the song that he worked out to. The song was Eminen's 'The Real Slim Shady'.

This was Varun Dhawan's introductory scene of his debut film 'Student of the Year' where he is seen flaunting his toned abs.

Seems like his shirtless saga goes way beyond movies. The actor had once shared this picture of him posing shirtless at the age of 16.

Here the actor can be seen getting some afternoon cuddles from his pet dog Joey:

Meanwhile, Varun will next be seen in 'Bawaal'. He recently announced the sequel to 'Bhediya' as well.