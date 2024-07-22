Birthday Special: Here are 5 career milestones of Armaan Malik that made India proud

Armaan Malik Birthday 2024: As the ace singer turns a year older, here's looking at his significant milestones that made India proud

Prince of Pop, Armaan Malik, is a rare talent who has worked tirelessly to make a global name for himself. From sold-out shows and international awards to billboards at iconic locations and collaborations with the biggest names in the industry, Armaan has left no stone unturned in showcasing India's talent on the world stage. As the singer celebrates his birthday today, we highlight some of the career milestones that have made India proud.

1. Armaan Malik made history by becoming the first Indian artist to sign with Arista Records. His debut English single "Control" won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best India Act, marking his entry into the international music stage.

2. Known as the "Prince of Pop," Armaan Malik created history again by winning the 2022 MTV Europe Music Award for Best India Act with his English single, "You." This was his second win in the same category, following his debut single "Control" which earned him the award in 2020.

3. Armaan Malik's international collaborations have been impressive. He started with the hit song "2Step" with Ed Sheeran and then teamed up with English singer-songwriter Calum Scott for the single "Always." His most recent project, "Echo," featured Korean-American singer Eric Nam and American producer KSHMR, showcasing his versatility and global appeal.

4. At 21, Armaan Malik became the youngest Bollywood playback singer to perform live at London's Wembley Arena. He embarked on his first solo tour in the United States and the United Kingdom, titled "Armaan Malik Live." In 2017, he captivated international audiences with his melodious voice and made it to the top 10 at The SSE Arena, Wembley at the SSE Live Awards.

5. Armaan Malik became the first Indian singer to be featured on the Times Square billboard in New York City with his English single "Control," which also charted as the #1 track on iTunes in India. Additionally, winning the MTV Europe Music Award for Best India Act solidified his position as a multilingual singer-songwriter in the global music circuit.

6. At 23, Armaan Malik became the youngest judge on an Indian reality TV show, serving as a coach on the Indian version of "The Voice." He offered guidance and support to aspiring singers and musicians, becoming one of the most beloved judges and a household name in the process.