Bobby Deol celebrates 47 years of his father's hit flick 'Pratiggya'

As the popular film, 'Pratiggya' clocked 47 years on the horizon of Indian cinema on Tuesday, actor Bobby Deol shared a picture reminiscing the fond memories associated with his father's hit flick.

Taking to his Instagram story, Bobby dropped a picture of his beloved father Dharmendra from the film, celebrating 47 years of 'Pratiggya'. He captioned the picture and wrote, "My most favourite movie of my papa, I wish I could do his role in the remake".

Directed by Dulal Guha, Pratiggya narrates the story of Ajit, played by Dharmendra, who wants to avenge his father's death. Hema Malini plays the role of Dharmendra's love interest, Radha Lachman Thakur.

Co-produced by Dharmendra and BS Deol, Pratiggya was a big commercial success at the box office and was one of the three most successful films of 1975. The film also starred Ajit, Jagdeep, Mukri, Johnny Walker, Mehar Mittal and Keshto Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

Dharmendra Deol, the iconic actor, has a long list of movies under his credits, including films like 'Apne,' 'Rajput,' 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat,' and 'Jeevan Mrityu,' to name a few.

