Manish Malhotra hosted the wrap-up party of his maiden production venture at his home. Lead actors Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol attended.

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Up and about: It's the time to party! x 00:00

It's the time to party!

Manish Malhotra hosted the wrap-up party of his maiden production venture at his home. Lead actors Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol continued with their on-set bonding. Javed Akhtar, Punit Malhotra and others joined in the revelry

ADVERTISEMENT

Zara Nack Ke Dikha

As Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F promoted their upcoming film on a dance show, judge Madhuri Dixit-Nene was surprised to learn that the former had started his film career with dancing. Raj showcased his skills by grooving to his latest song

Join the fun

Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Koli relived their Jugjugg Jeeyo days as they danced to Nach Punjaban at a Mumbai event, while Ananya Panday did a meet-and-greet with the fans

Beat the heat

Nimrat Kaur opted for a white outfit as she stepped out for some shopping in Bandra

Just in

Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna and Karan Johar