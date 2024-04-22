Manish Malhotra hosted the wrap-up party of his maiden production venture at his home. Lead actors Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol attended.
Pics/Yogen Shah
It's the time to party!
Manish Malhotra hosted the wrap-up party of his maiden production venture at his home. Lead actors Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol continued with their on-set bonding. Javed Akhtar, Punit Malhotra and others joined in the revelry
ADVERTISEMENT
Zara Nack Ke Dikha
As Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F promoted their upcoming film on a dance show, judge Madhuri Dixit-Nene was surprised to learn that the former had started his film career with dancing. Raj showcased his skills by grooving to his latest song
Join the fun
Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Koli relived their Jugjugg Jeeyo days as they danced to Nach Punjaban at a Mumbai event, while Ananya Panday did a meet-and-greet with the fans
Beat the heat
Nimrat Kaur opted for a white outfit as she stepped out for some shopping in Bandra
Just in
Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna and Karan Johar