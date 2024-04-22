Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Up and about: It's the time to party!

Updated on: 23 April,2024 05:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Manish Malhotra hosted the wrap-up party of his maiden production venture at his home. Lead actors Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol attended.

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Manish Malhotra hosted the wrap-up party of his maiden production venture at his home. Lead actors Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol continued with their on-set bonding. Javed Akhtar, Punit Malhotra and others joined in the revelry


As Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F promoted their upcoming film on a dance show, judge Madhuri Dixit-Nene was surprised to learn that the former had started his film career with dancing. Raj showcased his skills by grooving to his latest song

Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Koli relived their Jugjugg Jeeyo days as they danced to Nach Punjaban at a Mumbai event, while Ananya Panday did a meet-and-greet with the fans 

Nimrat Kaur opted for a white outfit as she stepped out for some shopping in Bandra 

Just in

