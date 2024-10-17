Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kangana Ranauts Emergency cleared by Censor Board with 1 minute cut film to release soon

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ cleared by Censor Board with 1-minute cut, film to release soon

Updated on: 17 October,2024 05:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Emergency' was scheduled to hit theatres across the country on September 6 but couldn't keep its date as it didn't get a clearance certificate from the censor board

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ cleared by Censor Board with 1-minute cut, film to release soon

Kangana Ranaut in Emergency Pic/X

Listen to this article
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ cleared by Censor Board with 1-minute cut, film to release soon
x
00:00

Actor-filmmaker and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut announced that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has officially issued a certificate to her film ‘Emergency’. For those unversed, the political drama had to be postponed multiple times in the past couple of months owing to its portrayal of the Sikh community. 


Censor Board issues certificate to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’


Kangana Ranaut took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support.”


The film was scheduled to hit theatres across the country on September 6 but couldn't keep its date as it didn't get a clearance certificate from the censor board, which is important for the public exhibition of films in India.

‘Emergency’ cleared with with 1-minute cut

‘Emergency’ was embroiled in a battle with CBFC over the non-issuance of the certificate for its release. It was caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong. Ranaut had accused the film body of stalling certification to delay the release. Last month, the CBFC told the Bombay High Court on Monday that Ranaut had agreed to the cuts suggested by the board in the movie.

The film’s certificate has surfaced on social media that from its previous run-time of 147 minutes it has been reduced to 146 minutes, which indicates that the cuts implemented account for just a minute in total. 

Emergency has been cleared by the Censor Board today, earlier runtime was 147 mins and updated one shows only a minute of footage being cut
byu/MaalUHave inBollyBlindsNGossip

About Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

The movie, in which Kangana Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6.

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Emergency Kangana Ranaut Entertainment News cbfc bollywood news Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK