Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's forthcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, is all set to hit the big screen .Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 fans are excited to see this on-screen couple. Except for the recently released song, Pasoori Nu, the trailer and tracks have received great feedback. For the film, the creators reproduced Ali Sethi's hit song Pasoori. Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar sing in the new version, which was written by Rochak Kohli and Ali. However, the song has received varied reactions on social media. Rochak recently said in an interview that Ali and Arijit 'anticipated such reactions' even before it was made.

Pakistani vocalists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill sang the original song. Soon after its release, it dominated the charts. Satyaprem Ki Katha's makers announced the remake, and netizens expressed their dissatisfaction. When the song was ultimately released on Monday, it received mixed reactions online. Rochak recently told News18 that they had received a lot of "hatred," but now people have heard it, they are saying that "this isn't as bad as we expected."

He stated, "We cannot stop any kind of reaction. Even before we created the remake, everyone including Ali and Arijit expected such reactions because it is like disrupting something that has been done really well. So the initial reactions were only on the idea that Pasoori was being recreated as many hadn’t even heard the song. We launched the song on Monday morning and we received a lot of hatred. As people are listening to it, their reactions are turning positive and are saying that this isn’t as bad as we expected."

Kohli went on to say that they made the song with ‘honest intentions,’ and with the approval of the original artists. He stated, "We made the song with honest intentions and with the best available talent. The song has all approval by the original creators. Also, we make sure that we don’t hurt anyone’s sentiments. The original song was poetic and in Punjabi, we decided to simplify it and keep it in Hindi. There were many challenges but overall we are very satisfied with the new version."

Shae, who performed the original song, recently stated that she was unaware of the remix. To which, Rochak emphasised that she did not write the song and that all rights belonged to Ali and Coke Studio.

For the unversed, Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao, will hit theatres on June 29.