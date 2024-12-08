After taking on the role of a mother, Dia Mirza says that she made considerable choices since her time belonged to her children and if she were to rob them of the same, she’d rather do something meaningful

Dia Mirza with Avyaan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Dia Mirza on choosing impactful roles post motherhood: 'My purpose is not merely to entertain' x 00:00

Bollywood actress and climate crusader Dia Mirza celebrates her birthday on December 9. Before foraying into the movies, Dia won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut in 2001 with the Hindi film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'. The romantic drama written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starred R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan.

Ever since Dia embraced motherhood, she has been conscious of the roles she aligns herself with. On her special day, we look back at the time she told Mid-day about not being a part of the industry for mere entertainment.

Dia Mirza on being conscious about her work post-motherhood

Dia Mirza has appeared in movies like 'Deewaanapan', 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge', 'Dum', 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha', 'Parineeta', 'Dus', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Dus Kahaniyaan', 'Krazzy 4', 'Kurbaan', 'Sanju', ‘Bheed’ and 'Thappad' to name a few.

That being said, ever since Dia embraced motherhood, she took on very substantial and impactful roles. When asked if it was a conscious choice, she says that it was at the age of 26 she forayed into producer and realised the kind of effort, money, and resources that went into storytelling.

She explains, “It's so important to be able to align yourself with something that has some gravitas and some depth and can offer some meaning and value. As an actor, my choices can be an instrument for social change and social good. And, and this is my purpose. My purpose is not merely to entertain. My purpose is to be able to make a difference. And I became very clear about that quite young.”

After taking on the role of a mother, Dia says that she made considerable choices since her time belonged to her children and if she were to rob them of the same, she’d rather do something meaningful.

Dia Mirza’s professional front

Dia last appeared in the road adventure drama 'Dhak Dhak' written and directed by Tarun Dudeja. It starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. She was also a part of the web series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' directed by Anubhav Sinha.