Ahead of the release of Sky Force on Thursday night, filmmaker Siddharth Anand dropped a post on X which is presumed to be a dig at the Akshay Kumar-starrer. While the filmmaker did not take names, netizens feel it is his response to comparisons between his last release Fighter and this weekend release 'Sky Force'. The film starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya is based on the real life story of the Indo-Pak airstrike in 1965. Fighter, on the other hand, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is a fictional tale around airforce soldiers.

On Thursday, taking to X, Siddharth Anand wrote, "Hahahaha!! Insecurity hits new lows! I feel so important today! Have faith in your own self! Come on yo!! An old saying - By blowing off another candle, won’t make yours burn brighter! But alas…"

Hahahaha!! Insecurity hits new lows! I feel so important today! 😎

Have faith in your own self! Come on yo!!

An old saying - By blowing off another candle, won’t make yours burn brighter! But alas… — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 23, 2025

Netizens decode Siddharth Anand's post

Netizens were convinced that the tweet was in response to comparisons between both films. Fighter was released over the Republic Day weekend last year and earned over Rs 200 cr lifetime in India.

Reacting to Anand's post, a user commented, "Fighter deserved so much more, but anyways thank you for the film and for raising the standards of action in Indian Cinema. "One thing common in both movies. Obsession for Pakistan and hate for Pakistanis. Would it continue? Yes!! Next year Sunny Deol will bring the force on Border."

Another user wrote, "Fighter" stands tall as the ultimate benchmark in Indian cinema. No other film has reached its heights yet. It remains the greatest aerial movie ever made in India—a true masterpiece of ambition, execution, and cinematic brilliance".

What is Sky Force about?

Sky Force is based on real-life events and draws its inspiration from the air war between the Indian and Pakistani Air Forces during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. The story also touches upon the life of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya. In 1965, Pakistan attacked several Indian air bases, including Pathankot, Halwara, and Adampur. After this attack by the Pakistani army, India conducted its first-ever airstrike against Pakistan and targeted one of the most guarded air bases in Asia, Sargodha. During this operation, while the Indian aircraft were making their way home, Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya's aircraft was shot down by an enemy aircraft, and he went missing.Akshay Kumar will reportedly be seen playing the role of Group Captain O.P. Taneja, leader of the 13-aircraft contingent, in Sky Force. Meanwhile, Veer, who has been named T. Vijaya in the film, will portray the role of Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan in a pivotal role, with the actress playing Veer Pahariya's wife in the movie.