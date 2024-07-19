Rocky posted on Instagram, claiming that the GOAT singer hadn’t paid the dancers during his tour

Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been enjoying great success with his recent movies Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila, and his Dil-Luminati tour has also gained a lot of attention.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Rajat Rocky Batta, a Los Angeles-based choreographer and owner of RRB Dance Company, claims that the desi dancers on Diljit's tour haven't been paid.

Diljit Dosanjh did not pay his dancers?

Rocky posted on Instagram, claiming that the GOAT singer hadn’t paid the dancers during his tour. He expressed pride in seeing a Desi artist breaking barriers and selling out tours in North America but also shared his disappointment about how Desi dancers are undervalued in the industry. He stated that all the Desi dancers in Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour were expected to perform for free and were not paid.

The post read, "While we as a Desi Dance Community are really proud of a Desi Artist breaking glass ceilings and doing sold-out tours across North America, I still feel deeply disappointed that Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry. All of the Desi Dancers in Diljit's Diluminati Tour were not paid and just expected to perform for free".

"Desi Dance as an industry has become a lifeblood for artists and does a significant part in the entire ecosystem of the industry, while its choreography, stage performances, music videos, reels, to even promoting songs... It's an essential part of production and it's really disappointing to see an artist of this caliber cut corners by stepping on throats of Desi Dancer industry and continuing to attribute to that culture".

He concluded, "Diljit, we are very happy for your success, but your dancers should have been paid and been a part of the production budget".

About Diljit Dosanjh recently

Punjabi actor and singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh who has taken India to the global stage is currently busy enthralling fans worldwide with his tours. Diljit, who was set to perform at the Rogers Centre, in Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, received a surprise visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sharing a video of Justin arriving at the venue, Diljit wrote, “Diversity is (flag of Canada) strength. Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!” The clip also shows the duo cheering, “Punjabi aa gaye oye.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.