'Dive Against Debris': Parineeti Chopra collects plastic waste from ocean while scuba diving

Parineeti Chopra. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra, who is a certified scuba diving instructor, was seen collecting plastic waste from the ocean in a video shared by the actor on her social media handle.

On Saturday, the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself collecting plastic waste and debris from the ocean. Parineeti is 'happy'to contribute her part in saving the ocean. Through her video, Parineeti requested others to join her in creating a change for the ocean. She wrote, "Had fun diving, but also did an important Dive Against Debris. Join me in creating ocean change".

