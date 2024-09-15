'Excited' Kiara Advani gives shoutout to her brother Mishaal as he comes up with new song

Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Updated on: 15 September,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

"Tick Tock Royal Oak is the title of Kiara Advani's musician brother Mishaal's new song. Playing the role of elder sister, Kiara shared the news on social media

Picture Courtesy/Mishaal Advan's Instagram account

Actor Kiara Advani can't keep calm as her brother Mishaal Advani has come up with his new song.


On Saturday, Kiara took to Instagram and shared a video of Mishaal's song 'Tick Tock Royal Oak'.



"Tick Tock Royal Oak out now!! Check out the full video on YouTube of my brothers latest song #JustASuperExcitedSister@mishaaladvani," she wrote.


Earlier in the day, actor Siddharth Malhotra also gave a shout out to his brother-in-law Mishaal over the release of his track.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

"bro (fire and clapping emojis)," Sidharth captioned his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, speaking of Kiara's work front, she is all set to be seen with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in 'War 2'. An official announcement is still awaited.

Kiara is also a part of Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer'. The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Kiara is also a part of 'Don 3', which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh.

