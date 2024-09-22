In the video, Aditi and Siddharth can be seen cutting a beautiful cake as they celebrate their wedding. Next, we see Rajkummar Rao dancing in joy as he digs into a modak

It’s celebration ka dhamaka for Farah Khan and gang! Today, Farah took to her Instagram and shared a fun-filled reel as she celebrated Aditi Rao Hydari's shaadi, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's hit movie, and close friend Rachit Singh's birthday. In the video, Aditi and Siddharth can be seen cutting a beautiful cake as they celebrate their wedding. Next, we see Rajkummar Rao dancing in joy as he digs into a modak to enjoy the success of his recently released film, 'Stree 2'.

As Rajkummar cut the modak, Siddharth humorously shouted, "600 crores!" Later, the video showed Rachit Singh cutting his birthday cake. The sweet celebration warmed our hearts as it was full of fun, laughter, and a little tapori dance. In the video, we could see Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, and Javed Akhtar enjoying the big day of their loved ones. While posting the video, Farah wrote, "Lots of friends to celebrate!! @aditiraohydari & @worldofsiddharth ki shaadi, @rajkummar_rao giving the biggest HIT!! @patralekhaa in #IC814, @rachitsingh08 ka happy budday! N just me having the best friends in the world! Lovvv them."

As soon as Farah dropped the video, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "You are the best and blessed." "Beautiful! God bless," another fan wrote. One user commented, "Ohhh, my, Farah, meri taraf se bhi bol de, shaadi Mubarak."

Stree 2 to Become the First Film to Enter the 600 Cr Club in India

'Stree 2' inches closer to the ₹600 crore mark at the box office. It will be the first Indian film to enter the 600 crore club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media on Sunday to share the latest box office collections of the film.

'Stree 2' earned a remarkable ₹453.60 crore net in its second week alone. Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Get Married in Telangana

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married on September 16. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy district, Telangana. As per reports, Aditi Rao Hydari's maternal grandfather was the last ruler of Wanaparthy Sansthanam, and their family continues to pray at this well-known temple. In an interview with 'Vogue India', Aditi revealed that she and Siddharth would get married at this 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. “The wedding will be centered around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family,” Aditi had shared.