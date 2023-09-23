Films like Ajay Devgn's Singham send out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge

At an event, Bombay High Court judge Gautam Patel said films like Singham where 'hero cop delivers justice single-handedly' send out a dangerous message

Pic/Still from Singham

Rohit Shetty's cop universe is favoured by the audience. It started with Singham in 2011 and now, the third part of the thriller is in the making. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the film revolves around an honest police officer who takes up the responsibility of erasing crime in Maharashtra. While the franchise has been a blockbuster, Bombay High Court judge Gautam Patel feels films like Singham send out a 'dangerous message'.

At an event organised by Indian Police Foundation to mark its annual day and Police Reforms Day, Justice Gautam Patel said, "In movies, police rail against judges who are shown as docile, timid, thickly spectacled and often very badly dressed. They accuse the courts of letting the guilty go. The hero cop delivers justice single-handedly."

He further added, "Singham movie has especially shown in its climax scene where the entire police force descends on a politician played by Prakash Raj...and shows that justice has now been served. But I ask, has it?" He said we should think "how dangerous that message is."

Justice Patel opined, "Why this impatience? It has to go through a process where we decide innocence or guilt. These processes are slow...they have to be...because of the cardinal principle that the liberty of an individual is not to be confiscated."

During the event, he said the image of the police as "bullies, corrupt and unaccountable" is a populist one. When the public thinks that the courts are not doing their job, it celebrates when the police step in, the judge said. "This is why when a rape accused is killed in an encounter while allegedly trying to flee, people think it is not just alright but it is celebrated. Justice has been served, they feel, but has it?" he shared.

Singham Again went on floors with Ajay and Ranveer Singh on September 16. Deepika Padukone will play the first female cop in the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly returning to the franchise.

Rohit shared pictures from the muhurat pooja and wrote, "Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi...12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE!

BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI!"