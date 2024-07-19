Sshura Khan shared a new photo on Instagram with Helen from their Pilates session

Helen and Sshura Khan

Celebrity stylist Sshura Khan, who is married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, frequently makes news online for her affectionate photos with Arbaaz on Instagram. However, her latest post is not about Arbaaz but his stepmother, the legendary actress Helen.

On July 18, Sshura Khan shared a new photo on Instagram with Helen from their Pilates session. In the picture, Sshura is kissing Helen on the cheek, and their Pilates trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, is also in the photo. Helen is making a cute pout in the shot.

Sshura tagged Helen and Yasmin in the picture and wrote "Pilates buddies." She also added a sweet caption for Helen, saying, "Helen aunty, you are such an inspiration," followed by a red heart emoji.

What has Arbaaz Khan been doing lately?

Arbaaz Khan launched Zoreko - Original Gamers, the newly opened family entertainment center (FEC) located at the flagship spot in Elan Town Centre on Sohna Road, Sector 67 Gurugram, is reinventing the gaming experience with its latest outlet. Adding to the excitement, the inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, making the event truly memorable.

The new hub is poised to totally transform Gurugram's gaming landscape with its vast layout and unbeatable selection of games. Additionally, it promises to be the best gaming area for gamers of all ages, catering to their various interests and needs. The outlet which offers cutting-edge amenities and a wide selection of games, seeks to reinvent the gaming experience by giving guests an exciting and engaging journey, unlike anything they have experienced before.

Commenting on the launch, Bollywood actor, Arbaaz Khan, said, "Being a part of the inauguration of Zoreko - Original Gamers has been an absolute pleasure. This new hub is set to redefine the gaming experience in Gurugram, offering a diverse range of games and cutting-edge amenities. It's exciting to see how Zoreko is catering to gamers of all ages and interests, truly making it the ultimate destination for entertainment. I am confident that Zoreko - Original Gamers will leave a lasting impression on everyone who visits."

(With inputs from ANI)