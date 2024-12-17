Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Zakir Hussain was passionate about cricket recalls ex cricketer

Zakir Hussain was passionate about cricket, recalls ex cricketer

Updated on: 17 December,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Clayton Murzello | clayton@mid-day.com

Top

Former cricketer Vilas Godbole, who knew the tabla great as a young boy, speaks of his matching passion for cricket

Zakir Hussain was passionate about cricket, recalls ex cricketer

Zakir Hussain with Vilas Godbole at the Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi in 2010. Pic/Vilas Godbole’s personal collection

Listen to this article
Zakir Hussain was passionate about cricket, recalls ex cricketer
x
00:00

Vilas Godbole, former Mumbai first-class cricketer, revealed to mid-day on Monday that he knew the tabla maestro, the late Zakir Hussain, since he was a little boy who had wanted to pursue the game of cricket.


“Zakir lived in Mahim then. He was a wicketkeeper and was keen to take up cricket seriously, but his legendary father Alla Rakha dissuaded him from doing so as he feared Zakir would injure his hands,” said 82-year-old Godbole, who played for Bombay against the visiting Ceylon team in 1964-65 for his sole first-class cricket appearance. He was also a Bombay University player.


Apart from cricket playing, administration and coaching, Godbole was and still is immersed in music. Hussain, according to Godbole, stayed in touch with cricket action wherever he was on the globe. The music great played the tabla for an hour at the Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, before the release of  Godbole’s book, My Innings in Mumbai Cricket in 2010.


“When I published my next book [on coaching] in July, I visited him to present him a copy. He was so delighted to see that I had written another book. His modesty stood out and he was a person who radiated goodness. It’s a big loss, but I cherish each interaction we had,” signed off Godbole.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

zakir hussain Music cricket news mumbai mumbai news Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK