For the past three days, our social media pages have been flooded with updates from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Here's a look at some of the most epic moments from the celebrations

The epic moments from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration

Listen to this article From Rihanna and Akon's performance to all 3 Khans dancing together, 5 epic moments from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding x 00:00

For the past three days, our social media pages have been flooded with updates from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big fat pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in July, and they had a three-day-long pre-wedding celebration from March 1-3.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration started with Anna Seva, which was followed by a grand cocktail night. It's not actually surprising that the Ambanis organised a lavish pre-wedding celebration, but during these festivities, a few things have happened that broke the internet. Here's a look at some of the most epic moments from the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost all of B-Town in one place

All Ambani celebrations are star-studded, and not just with Indian ones. They not only brought almost all of Bollywood under one roof, but international stars like cricketer Dwayne Bravo and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg attended as well. It is no easy feat. Netizens also got some kicks watching A-list Bollywood stars boarding buses to get to the venue from the airport. We're sure you have come across the videos of Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday aboard the bus, edited to the tunes of the 'ABCD' song from 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' on Instagram.

Rihanna and Akon's performances in Jamnagar

On the first day of the pre-wedding festivities, we saw Rihanna performing live in India, that too in Jamnagar. Rihanna took a break from live performances after her 2016 concert, but when the Ambanis extend an invitation, you don't say no. Another thing that made us go 'WHAT?' was Rihanna dancing on 'Zingaat' with Janhvi Kapoor.

Rihanna wasn't the only international performer, Akon too performed at the celebration. Akon’s performance was scheduled for the 3rd day, which was a grand musical extravaganza. The singer delivered the chartbuster song 'Chammak Challo' with Sukhbir and made the entire Bollywood and others dance to his beats.

Three Khans on stage

Remember when a fan had asked Shah Rukh Khan, ‘When can we see all the three Khans of Bollywood together?’ SRK had replied, 'You will get sold in order to pay us.' The Ambani bash made many fans' dreams come true by not only bringing all three Khans under one roof but also making them dance together on 'Naatu Naatu.' Few moments in Bollywood can be more epic than Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan dancing together.

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg in traditional clothes

It is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, and of course, billionaires from around the globe will attend it. So, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg too came to attend the bash. It was heart-warming to see Mark wearing a kurta with a tiger printed on it or, for that matter, Bill Gates and his wife in traditional attire.

Other exciting things during the three-day-long festival

During these three-day-long pre-wedding festivities, we have witnessed Diljit Dosanjh singing live, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dancing to 'Gallan Goodiyaan,' Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh making the audience go 'aww' with their soothing voices, and mommy Alia Bhatt and baby Raha twinning in brown. Which was your favourite moment from the bash?