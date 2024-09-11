While Ranbir Kapoor performed Ganpati Visarjan with his mother Neetu Kapoor, it was quite obvious that his wife and actress Alia Bhatt was not present and gave it a miss

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa after five days of festivities. On Wednesday, he, along with his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor were spotted at an artificial pond in the city where they immersed Lord Ganesha’s idol with loud chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. Watch the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia Bhatt gives Ganpati Visarjan a miss

While Ranbir fulfilled the deed with his mother Neetu, it was quite obvious that his wife and actress Alia Bhatt was not present for the Visarjan. Only yesterday, she was seen outside Krome Studio to promote her upcoming film ‘Jigra’ which also stars Vedang Raina. Ranbir on the other hand was seen in ethnic wear as he performed aarti and broke a coconut while immersing Ganpati Bappa.

About Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7, will continue until September 17, Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence. Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers, and visit the incredibly decorated pandals.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.

Ranbir Kapoor to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranbir will reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Love & War’. He made his acting debut with the movie maverick through ‘Saawariya’. On Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Ranbir said that he is glad his debut movie turned out to be a box office disaster as it humbled him, and prepared him to not take failures or success seriously, and treat them as a part of his profession.

He said, “When I came back, every director or producer in the industry wanted to launch me. But, I was a big fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I thought, 'Maybe he doesn't know me'. So, I made a resume and sat outside his office. I waited, he was not there, but he saw my resume, and understood who I was. The first day when he met me, he said, 'I want to make a film with you'. Then 'Saawariya' happened which again was a very big disaster. In hindsight, I'm glad it didn't do well because that really prepared me for the life ahead."