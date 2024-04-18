Get Malaika Arora's sexy summer white dress for less than Rs 10,000

Malaika Arora’s couture option is not that heavy on the pockets and can easily be a wardrobe addition for a summer party.

Malaika Arora Pic/Instagram

Bollywood style icon and fashionista Malaika Arora set the internet ablaze with her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous mama shared scintillating pictures wearing a white one-shoulder fishtail maxi dress exuding summer vibes. Malaika’s couture option is not that heavy on the pockets either and can easily be a wardrobe addition for a party this season. The Katarina dress by Club L London costs around Rs 9,350 but is currently on sale at Rs 5,500.

Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Growing up, fashion has always been a form of self-expression for Malaika. She told mid-day.com, “I was drawn to its power to convey emotions, attitudes, and cultural influences. It's like wearable art that allows me to showcase my personality and creativity.”

As an OG fashionista from the 90s, Malaika says the evolution of fashion has been fascinating. Explaining her take on the transition in the arena, she said, “From the minimalistic chic to the bold, expressive trends of today, it's been quite a ride. A significant one has been the advent of inclusivity and diversity, both in terms of representation and design aesthetics, which I wholeheartedly embrace.”

Fashion is more accessible now. However, back in the day when there was no social media, “staying ahead of trends required a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of fashion's cyclical nature,” said Malaika.

She asserted, “It involved immersing myself in various cultural influences, from magazines and runways to street style and travel experiences. Networking with industry insiders and trusting my instincts also played pivotal roles in staying ahead of the curve.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was recently seen judging the reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' with actor Arshad Warsi and choreographer Farah Khan.

She recently featured in her son Arhaan Khan's podcast called 'Dumb Biryani'. Arhaan has collaborated with his two other friends, Arush Verma and Dev Raiyani, for the six-part series which has cameos by various celebs from the entertainment world.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had Arhaan in 2002. They parted ways after almost 18 years of marriage. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz is married to makeup artist Sshura.