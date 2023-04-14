'Happy day': Alia Bhatt shares unseen, romantic pics with Ranbir Kapoor on their first wedding anniversary, take a look!

On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Alia Bhatt delighted her fans and millions of followers as she dropped some unseen, loved-up photos with her actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram handle

On this day, last year, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walked the aisle as bride and groom at their Bandra residence in presence of their families and close friends.

The adorable couple who dated for several years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony, Alia and Ranbir are celebrating their first-ever wedding anniversary today.

On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Alia Bhatt delighted her fans and millions of followers as she dropped some unseen, loved-up photos with her actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram handle.

In the first photo, which happens to be from their Haldi ceremony, both Ranbir can be seen wrapping his arms around Alia. In the photo, the lovebirds can be seen flashing a big smiles with Haldi smeared on their faces.

The second photo shows Ranbir bending down on his knee in front of Alia. The photo is from their much-talked-about Kenya vacation where Ranbir proposed Alia at Masai Mara National Reserve.

The third monochromatic photo shows Ranbir and Alia sharing a romantic moment with each other.

"happy day", Alia captioned her anniversary post with two chick emojis.

Reacting to Alia's delightful Instagram post, director Karan Johar dropped red heart emojis.

"Happy first you both", wrote Ranbir and Alia's 'Brahmatsra' co-star, Mouni Roy.

Ranbir's cousin, Karisma Kapoor dropped yellow heart emojis.

"Happy 1st...." wrote Riteish Deshmukh with several green heart emojis as he wished the couple on their first anniversary.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and director Zoya Akhtar also commented by dropping red heart emojis.

Happily married for a year now, Ranbir and Raha welcomed their first child, daughter Raha last year on November 6.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Ranbir will soon be sharing screen space with 'Pushpa' star, Rashmika Mandanna in his next, 'Animal'. Alia, on the other hand, is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot-starrer, 'Heart of Stone'.