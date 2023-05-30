Have you heard? A year on

On Sidhu Moose Wala's first death anniversary, artistes including Sonam Bajwa, Afsana Khan, and Raja Kumari took to social media to remember him

Sidhu Moose Wala and Raja Kumar

Yesterday marked a year since singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by a group of assailants in Mansa district. Musicians and fans paid tributes to the deceased singer on social media on his first death anniversary. Prayers were held at his ancestral village, Jawahar Ke, by locals, with his mother Charan Kaur in attendance. Artistes including Sonam Bajwa, Afsana Khan, and Raja Kumari took to social media to remember him. Kumari wrote, “The respect you showed me, taught me to never accept less. Praying for peace over your family and over all of us who mourn your loss.”

Continued effort

On interacting with an engineer from Bihar who quit his job, started a school for orphaned children, and named it after the actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood decided to further his effort. The actor will make another building accessible to the team for higher education for underprivileged children. Sood said, “Increasing access to education is one of the best ways to combat poverty. We aim to educate children from the marginalised sections of society so that they have a better chance at job opportunities. Higher education is something we are working on. The other important aspect is nutrition and overall well-being, as this school is also a night shelter.”

New work for MM Keeravani

After the historic win for Naatu naatu at the 2023 Academy Awards, music composer MM Keeravani is set to work in the Malayalam film, Magician. Keeravani was in the state capital city to be part of the launch of his film, which marks the composer’s

return to Malayalam cinema after 27 years. His last Malayalam film was Devaragam, starring Sridevi and Arvind Swami, which had tracks named Shishirakaala, Shashikala, and Yayayaa yadava, which continue to remain popular in Kerala. Before that, Keeravani composed music for two Mammootty films, Neelagiri and Sooryamanasam.

The new-age Raghu?

A new promo for the youth-based reality series MTV Roadies shows former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover appearing as a guest in one of the episodes. The channel shared the promo on Instagram, which gives a glimpse of the auditions. Grover is seen telling a contestant: “Bheek hi mang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko.” Grover, known for his condescending attitude, could well remind viewers of Raghu Ram, the popular Roadies mentor of the early 2000s whose jabs were considered the selling point of MTV Roadies. The extent of Grover’s involvement in the show is yet to come to light.

Naseer’s strong words

The Hindi film industry was never the one to roll up its sleeves and tackle issues head on, says veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, asking whether anyone will make a movie on the protesting wrestlers in the national capital. The actor, 72, a vocal critic of the BJP-led central government, said, “The atmosphere of hate makes it worse, and that’s why this is happening. Everyone is scared. Not that the Hindi film industry was particularly politically or socially aware at any stage. Will anyone make a film on these girl wrestlers, who brought us medals? [No], because they are scared of the repercussions. The industry is keeping mum on important issues.” He stated that films are the strongest mediums to effect change, and added that he is not scared to speak his mind, but fears “for the future of the country, because we seem to be heading backwards”.

Pechaan kaun?

Actor Dhanush looked unrecognisable when he was spotted sporting long hair and thick facial fuzz at the airport. While obliging fans with photos, he caught the attention of fans, who likened him to Baba Ramdev. One wrote on social media: “Mujhe toh laga Baba Ramdev kapde pahen kar gaye.” Another shared: “I think, Baba Ramdev par biopic banne wali hai.” It is not ascertained if this look is for his upcoming film, Captain Miller, in which he plays dual roles of a father and his son.

The uniform matters

Inspector Avinash actor Randeep Hooda says characters in uniform always make for “great cinematic” parts. Based on the life of Uttar Pradesh cop Avinash Mishra, the crime thriller series revolves around the titular character who is on a mission to stop the crimes in the state. Inspector Avinash, Hooda said, is a novel addition to other cop shows streaming online. “Cops always make for great cinematic characters because of the nature of their job and the circumstances that they operate in. Inspector Avinash has its own flavour. I’m very grateful to have got the opportunity to play this part. Mr Avinash Mishra in real life is larger-than-life, yet sweet and humble, and has got a great way of stating things.”

Boman turns director

Boman Irani, who started his acting career at the age of 41, is set to showcase his skills behind the camera. Speaking about his upcoming plans at the IIFA awards, Irani said, “I am going to direct my first film. My son is producing it. I have written it and will also play a role in it. I am going to spend the next six months working on my own film now.” His son Kayoze is also directing his first feature film. Talking about it, the actor said, “Yes, he is shooting as we speak. I am excited for his movie.” Earlier this year, the actor had shared a post on his social media congratulating his son when he started shooting for his debut film.

