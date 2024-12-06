While it had been suggested that the film Sitaare Zameen Par would hit theatres this month, Aamir Khan shared that post-production work is yet to commence. The film will be releases mid-2025

A longer wait

Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Aamir Khan revealed that he has deferred the release of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. While it had been suggested that the film would hit theatres this month, Khan shared that post-production work is yet to commence. Talking to Deadline in Jeddah, Khan said, “We are coming to the post-production later this month. We would be ready to release the film in the middle of next year.” The superstar added that though the film is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par—his 2007 offering co-starring Darsheel Safary—it wouldn’t have the same characters. “It’s a fresh set of characters; a completely fresh situation and plot. Thematically, it is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par.”

Taking responsibility

Weighing in on the depiction of patriarchy in cinema, Aamir Khan recently shared that he isn’t in favour of films that celebrate a male protagonist who promotes chauvinistic ideas. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Khan said, “It pushes us back a decade. A lot of people endorse patriarchy in a strong way; a lot of people endorse patriarchy in a very hidden way.” Khan, who has used his stardom to address societal issues such as domestic violence and abusive marriages with films like Secret Superstar (2017) and Laapataa Ladies (2023), says that elements of patriarchy remain ingrained in society, even to date. “They won’t go away overnight.”

Mom duties

Aditi Govitrikar is set to be back on screen, this time with the third instalment of Mismatched. The actor revealed that she will play the role of Rohit Saraf’s mother in the third season fronted by Saraf and Prajakta Koli. “I was quite excited about the prospect when it was offered to me, and I certainly feel that I have done my best. Now, I am looking forward to the project releasing on December 12. I am hopeful of love and support from the audience,” she shared. Mismatched 3 also stars Taaruk Raina and Ahsaas Channa.

Black or white?

Fans haven’t reacted positively to reports that Christopher Nolan’s 2014 film Interstellar will not be re-released in IMAX because the screens have been blocked by Pushpa 2: The Rule for several weeks. While fans called the decision “dumb” and cited that the Allu Arjun-starrer would not have been filmed in keeping with the cinematic experience that the theatre could offer, the move has been supported by Janhvi Kapoor. Sharing a critical post that read: ‘India doesn’t deserve cinema’, Kapoor wrote, “Pushpa 2 is also cinema. Why are we so obsessed with idolising the west and running down things that come out of our own country and instantly disqualifying them from being considered as worthy? The same rooted representation and larger-than-life tone [that] other countries appreciate, we ourselves are embarrassed of.” But Janhvi, could we not strike a balance?