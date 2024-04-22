Kalki 2898 AD also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Big B as Ashwatthama

After a poster for the upcoming mythology sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled, Amitabh Bachchan was introduced as Ashwatthama in a subsequent video. The clip features Bachchan speaking in Hindi in the voice of his character, as a child inquires about his identity. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Nag Ashwin’s directorial venture garnered attention after its debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

Trolls have their way

Trolled due to his son Jehangir’s name, noted Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar has announced that he will no longer play the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Asserting that his family is being mentally harassed on social media, he shared, “Despite clarifying our views on the name, we continue to be trolled. The negative comments have increased.” The actor said he was open to criticism about his work, but stated that people do not have the right to comment on his personal life. “The [concern appears to be that since] I have played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in multiple movies, I [was in the wrong to] name my son Jehangir. My son was born in 2013, and is 11 today. I did not face the trolling [when he was named]. It is happening [only] now,” the actor said.

Adorned on set

Actors have their own quirks, as is made evident by the practices they follow to do justice to their film roles. For veteran actor Raakhee Gulzar, who plays the lead in the Bengali film Aamar Boss, it was her character’s bangles that kept her enveloped in her world. Gulzar, we learn, continued to wear the bangles even during the downtime to ensure that she stayed in character throughout the entire shoot. The film’s motion poster was unveiled yesterday. Director Nandita Roy said, “Working with Raakhee is a dream come true. Her grace, talent, and dedication to her craft have always inspired me. Collaborating with her has been enriching.”

Ranveer files an FIR

An FIR has been filed against the social media handle promoting the deepfake video of Ranveer Singh, the actor’s spokesperson said. Last week, a video that appeared to be that of Singh went viral online. In it, the avatar could be seen voicing a political opinion. The original clip appears to be from an interview he gave at a fashion show. After the altered clip was uploaded online, Singh had shared a post warning people against being fooled by such videos.

No Met Gala for PeeCee

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who first met her now-husband Nick Jonas at the Met Gala several years ago, will not be attending the fashion event this year. While promoting the documentary film Tiger, Chopra said in an interview, “I don’t even know who’s going this year. I’m definitely not attending because I’m filming, but I do enjoy watching people’s creativity during the Met Gala, and I am excited to see how it will turn out. I have not read anything about who all

are going this year.” The actor is currently shooting for Heads of State.

In praise of Atif

Pakistani playback singer Atif Aslam, who has a loyal fan base in India, was lauded for the manner in which he handled an unexpected encounter during his performance in Bangladesh. During his act, a fan jumped on stage and hugged him, and, despite the efforts of the staff members, refused to let go. Aslam was seen consoling the visibly emotional fan, a gesture that has been appreciated by viewers. “There’s nothing bad to say about the guy anymore. He’s all nice, and is still a rockstar,” wrote one user. “Witnessing the immense love and admiration for Atif Aslam in Bangladesh is truly heart-warming! His soulful voice truly resonates across South Asia,” added another. Last year, Aslam completed two decades in the music industry.

Filming in Kashmir

Emraan Hashmi is currently shooting for Ground Zero in Kashmir. Several videos and images from the set circulated online. In them, a sea of fans is seen excitedly watching Hashmi, who is spotted in the uniform of the Indian Army. Speaking of filming in Kashmir for Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production, Hashmi had previously rubbished reports of violence and said, “The people of Kashmir have been warm and welcoming.”

Skip the make-up

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, who is gearing up for her upcoming web series, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, has shared that she is no longer drawn to the concept of being defined by her glamorous avatars on screen. Instead, she aims to focus on roles that leave a lasting impression on the audience. “As I grow older, I’m breaking free from the idea of being glamorous or seen as a pageant winner. I feel lucky to be part of an industry that’s changing for the better. Nowadays, women are leading the way in all sorts of roles. Personally, I’m interested in exploring the psychological crime genre, even if it means playing a negative character. It’s an exciting direction for me, and I would love to do a slightly darker role on screen,”she said.