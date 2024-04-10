Have you heard? Better together

Janhvi Kapoor recently donned a customised necklace inscribed with the word, Shikhu, as the actor fondly addresses him. This is the first time that Kapoor has made a public reference to her relationship.

After years of saying nothing but saying something (yup, we’re referring to that episode of Koffee With Karan) Janhvi Kapoor seemingly confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya at the screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s film. Sporting an all-white pant-suit, Kapoor donned a customised necklace inscribed with the word, Shikhu, as the actor fondly addresses him. This is the first time that Kapoor has made a public reference to her relationship. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Somebody to love

Kartik Aaryan surely knows how to tease his large league of female fans! In a recent conversation, Aaryan, who will be soon seen in Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, revealed that after years of hustling in the industry, he is finally looking for love. “Right now, I am single. It’s been a while that I have been away from any kind of relationship. I have been focusing on my film, Chandu Champion, which needed a lot of attention. I gave two years to the prep work. It was the only thing that occupied my mind, because the routine was monotonous. Now, I have time for love. Find someone for me,” he shared with the host. Aaryan has previously been linked to several Bollywood actresses, including Sara Ali Khan.

Always the biggest fan

On the occasion of National Sibling Day, Varun Dhawan expressed gratitude towards his brother, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, highlighting that the latter’s belief in him has been pivotal to his success. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared their picture, and wrote, “I would be no-where in life without my elder brother. The first person who believed in me was him.” Varun and Rohit collaborated on the 2016 movie Dishoom, a comedy-action film also featuring John Abraham.

Going south, again

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar continues to have his eyes set on films from the south industries, with NTR Jr’s Devara now catching his attention. Johar has joined forces with director Koratala Siva and NTR for the north India theatrical distribution. Johar took to Instagram yesterday to share, “A mass hurricane of grand entertainment is closer than ever before. Honoured and grateful to be part of the man of the masses Jr NTR’s Devara. We are thrilled to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights.”

Sharing the load

Anil Kapoor recalled the time when he was still struggling to make his career, and lacked the funds to take the woman he loved out on a date. He shared that when he couldn’t afford the bills, his wife Sunita would cover them, without making him feel uncomfortable. At an event in the city, Anil, who was accompanied by daughter Sonam, said, “When I met Sunita 50 years ago, I was not doing financially well. She would take care of a lot of things, and we shared the load. There were times when I couldn’t afford things, but I didn’t have to tell her. She [would] quickly slip some money out of her bag, and, before I could know, would pay the bill. When you share the load without making it obvious, and without making the other person feel [bad] about it, that’s wonderful.”

Being a romantic

Given her ability to command the toughest of roles in cinema, the part of a love-struck woman may seem all too insignificant for Vidya Balan. The actor, however, begs to differ. An ardent romantic, Balan says, “Everyone loves a dollop of romance. Everyone either yearns to be in a relationship, is in one, or is mourning one. A relationship is fascinating. Especially romantic relationships,” said Balan, who features in Do Aur Do Pyaar, which focuses on a married couple who fall in love again after indulging in an extramarital affair.

Setting the bar

For every “be like Sharma ji ka beta” barb that a parent hurls at their kid hereafter, the latter can fittingly respond with, “be like Zeenat aunty”. Veteran actor Zeenat Aman made a case for young lovers hoping to be part of live-in relationships by stating that she “strongly” recommends them. “One of you asked me about relationship advice. Here’s a personal opinion—if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you live together before getting married. This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test,” she wrote.