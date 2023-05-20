Have you heard? Call it shawarma or hoodie couture?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 21st Cannes appearance caused a stir with her unconventional outfit. While some called it ‘hoodie couture’, others referred to her as a ‘shawarma wrapped in foil’

Call it shawarma or hoodie couture?

Making her 21st appearance on the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left everyone flummoxed with her choice of clothing. While some called it ‘hoodie couture’, others referred to her as a ‘shawarma wrapped in foil’. Her fawning fans, however, insisted that she looked very much like the ‘Queen of Cannes’. In the past, Ash has shown up in a gold mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli, accessorised with coral lips, or as the personification of Cinderella. Last year, Renaissance painter Botticelli’s ageless masterpiece, The Birth of Venus, had clearly inspired her look. Wonder what inspired this one?

New don in tinsel town

Rumours are rife that Ranveer Singh has been finalised to lead the third instalment of Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise. After Shah Rukh Khan reportedly opted out, the filmmaker and his producer partner Ritesh Sidhwani were looking for a reliable star to step into the iconic role. They are said to have roped in the Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy actor to take the franchise forward. Apparently, Farhan and Ritesh have shared the developments with SRK. It is also being said that the makers have shot an announcement video with Ranveer, which will be unveiled on a later date.

Khuranas bereaved

Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Pandit P Khurana passed away yesterday. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for heart treatment. While the exact cause of his demise is yet unknown, Aparshakti’s spokesperson issued a statement that read, “With deep sadness, we inform you that Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s father, Pandit P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.” Pandit P Khurrana was known for his expertise in astrology and he had authored several books on the subject.

