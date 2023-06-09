Have you heard? Chalo Coonoor

Mrunal Thakur, who recently completed the Mumbai schedule of her second Telugu film 'Nani 30', to head to Coonoor for the next leg

Mrunal Thakur with the team of 'Nani 30'

Mrunal Thakur recently completed the Mumbai schedule of her second Telugu film, Nani 30, named after the lead star, Nani. The actor, who made a successful debut in Telugu cinema with Sita Ramam, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, shared the update of her new film with a picture. Alongside, she wrote, “Working on Nani 30 has been an absolute joy. We had a blast shooting in Mumbai, and I am excited to be part of the film. The energy on set was infectious and the entire cast and crew have had a great time shooting so far.” She added, “We will be heading to Coonoor soon and shooting another schedule there.”

Radhika joins Kat, Vijay’s next

Director Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas couldn’t release last December as planned. The makers of the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer haven’t yet announced its new date with cinemas. On the brighter side, Radhika Apte has joined the cast of the thriller set against the backdrop of Christmas Eve. She plays a pivotal part in the movie that is being keenly anticipated as it is Sriram’s next after the much-acclaimed and successful AndhaDhun (2018). Coincidentally, Merry Christmas also marks a reunion of Sriram and Radhika, who previously collaborated on AndhaDhun.

Tickets for a cause

A day after The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal announced that he will distribute 10,000 tickets of Adipurush, Ranbir Kapoor is now following suit. The makers of Om Raut’s directorial venture shared yesterday that RK will be donating 10,000 tickets to underprivileged children in the Hindi belt through some NGOs. Interestingly, the actor is collaborating with T-Series, the production house behind the Prabhas-led adaptation of the Ramayan, for his next, Animal. Coincidence too much?

A bloody fat fee

Shahid Kapoor apparently took home a fee of about R40 crore, including GST, for Bloody Daddy. Sources claim that the actor had finalised director Ali Abbas Zafar’s remake of the 2011 French film, Sleepless Night much before the pandemic and the debacle of Jersey. “Though Sasha had to negotiate his fee for his next with Kriti Sanon, and director Anees Bazmee’s action comedy after Jersey flopped, his price vis-à-vis OTT remains unchanged,” claims our source.

Dancing with diva

On this weekend’s episode of India’s Best Dancer, Farah Khan recalls dancing like Helen during her younger days. “When someone came to my house, my parents would ask me to show them my moves on Helen’s songs,” she reminisced. Talking about collaborating with the veteran actor for a song in Mohabbatein, Farah shared, “I was so overwhelmed, I asked Geeta [Kapoor] to teach Helen ji the routine. While they were rehearsing, I stood in the corner and cried because I got the opportunity to work with my childhood idol. Seeing me, Geeta also started crying.”

Badhaai ho!

Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with beau Ashesh Sajnani on Wednesday, in a low-profile ceremony attended by family and friends. The next day, she shared pictures of them sporting varmaala and sipping coffee together. About the private festivities, Sonnalli maintained that Ashesh and she were sure about having “a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us”. She added, “It is what both our mothers wanted, and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together.”