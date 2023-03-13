Have you heard? Dutt’s the way

Sanju is currently in Kashmir where he is filming Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, with Thalapathy Vijay. Post his return to the bay, he will shoot his portion with SRK for Jawan at a city studio, where a set is being built for the purpose

Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Atlee

We hear that Sanjay Dutt has been roped in for a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Earlier, Allu Arjun was reportedly approached for the part in south director Atlee’s Bollywood debut. However, owing to his commitments to the team of Pushpa: The Rule, the stylish star from the south couldn’t give his nod to SRK’s next. Incidentally, this is not the first time Sanju will make a special appearance in a King Khan-starrer. He had previously shaken a leg in the title song of Om Shanti Om (2007), like most of his B-Town colleagues. Sanju is currently in Kashmir where he is filming Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, with Thalapathy Vijay. The film sees him as a baddie. Post his return to the bay, he will shoot his portion with SRK at a city studio, where a set is being built for the purpose. Also featuring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, Jawan is being readied for a June 2 release.

Madhuri bereaved

Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s mother Snehlata Dixit passed away yesterday. While the cause of her death wasn’t known till the time of going to press, we hear she passed away peacefully at her home. Her last rites were performed yesterday at Vaikunth Dham in Worli. Earlier in the day, Madhuri and her husband Sriram shared a statement on social media that read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dixit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.” Last June, they celebrated the Dixit matriarch’s 90th birthday. Our condolences to the Dixit and Nene families.

The ghost is held up

Uh oh, it looks like there’s a change in plan! Director Amar Kaushik’s sequel to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy, Stree, is underway. However, filming is now slated to start in July. While the screenplay has been locked, work on the dialogues is expected to be completed soon. Pre-production is already underway. After Raj and Aparshakti Khurana’s cameo in Bhediya, this time around, Varun Dhawan will feature in a special appearance as the werewolf.

Aiming for the sky now

The below-par performance of his recent releases notwithstanding, Akshay Kumar remains a sought-after actor. He is said to be teaming up with producer Dinesh Vijan for an action drama titled Sky Force. The actor will reportedly essay an Air Force officer in this narrative based on true events and one of the most significant triumphs of the Indian Air Force. A new actor will be signed on to play Akki’s junior, as the mentor-protégé track unfolds amid the action and drama that dominates the narrative.

Also Read: Have you heard? Pay parity at last!

Blame it on the rain

A heavy downpour literally washed away Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben and Jasleen Royal’s Sunday plans. The group was to perform in Oakland as part of The Entertainers tour. However, they had to change their plan due to the torrential rain and subsequent flooding. In wake of threats of an avalanche, the authorities closed the roads. As a result, Akki and the organisers, keeping the safety of citizens in mind, opted to call off the show.

Also Read: Have you heard? Adopting sobriety

Tu roti main makhana

It is known that after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021, they moved into their new apartment in Juhu. Incidentally, the residential complex is also home to another star-couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Chakda Xpress actor recently revealed that once Vicky and Kat invited her and Virat over for dinner. Anushka, who prefers quiet get-togethers over loud parties, reportedly told her Zero co-actor that she and Virat have dinner by 6 pm, and go to bed by 9:30 pm. In a recent interview, she said, “I said [to Katrina], for you we’ll eat at 7-7:30 pm, but we have to leave soon. So she was like, ‘Okay, you all have dinner, while Vicky and I will have snacks’.” Hmmm.

The celebrations begin for Swara-Farhad

Swara Bhasker and Farhad Ahmad began their pre-wedding celebrations at her grandparents’ farmhouse in Delhi yesterday. Earlier on Sunday, she shared pictures from the venue, and wrote, “And so it begins. Loving the décor (sic).” Post the haldi ceremony, Swara shared a video, captioned, “A Haldi ceremony that turned into Holi! Welcome to the festivities. #SwaadAnusaar has begun!” The couple also apparently had a sundowner and sangeet ceremony later in the evening. Recently, the actor and her girl gang were seen prepping for the musical evening. Swara and Farhad will take the pheras later today, after a Carnatic music session this morning. A qawwali session has been planned for tomorrow evening, after which the newly-weds will host a reception for their families and friends in the Capital on March 16.