A still from Game Changer

Don’t fake it!

A still from Game Changer; (right) Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has criticised the makers of Ram Charan’s Game Changer for allegedly faking box-office numbers. He took to social media, to share, “If @ssrajamouli and @SukumarWritings skyrocketed Telugu cinema in real-time collections into fantastically stratospheric heights, thereby sending legitimate shock waves into Bollywood, the people behind GC [Game Changer] succeeded in proving that the south is much more fantastic in being a fraud.” He added that by inflating figures, Game Changer undermines the success of box-office hits like Baahubali, KGF, Kantara, and Pushpa. The makers of Game Changer claimed the film grossed R186 crore on its first day, while trade sources reportedly stated it opened under R100 crore worldwide.

Moving on

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has decided to step down as Treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He shared the announcement on Instagram, stating, “I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role as Treasurer of AMMA. In recent months, the increasing demands of my work, with Marco and other production commitments, have impacted my mental health. Balancing these responsibilities, along with the pressures of my professional life, has become overwhelming.” After submitting his resignation, he promised to serve until a new member is appointed. The stress related to #MeToo allegations involving AMMA members appears to have taken its toll.

Reviving the story

Madhur Bhandarkar and Shah Rukh Khan

Before the pandemic, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar envisioned an action-packed film with Shah Rukh Khan. Although COVID-19 disrupted his plans and left the script on the backburner, Madhur recently spoke about reviving the project in an interview. The film, titled Inspector Ghalib, deals with a topical and reality-based storyline. Madhur expressed his desire to revisit the story someday, though it remains uncertain whether Shah Rukh will be part of it. Currently, SRK is busy with King, his film with daughter Suhana Khan.

It’s timeless!

First look of Sirf Tum; (right) Ganesh Acharya

Choreographer, director, and actor Ganesh Acharya has announced his next project. He will be presenting the forthcoming romantic entertainer, Sirf Tum. Sharing the news on his official Instagram account, he wrote, “Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal! On this auspicious day, I’m presenting Sirf Tum, written and directed by Deepak Shivdasani, known for his super-hit films Baaghi [2016], Gopi Kishan [1994], Bhai [1997], and Krishna [1996]. This timeless love story will go on floors this April in Sydney, Australia.” The cast is still under wraps for now.