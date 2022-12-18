Have you heard? Getaway for two 

Now that Govinda Naam Mera is streaming on OTT and he has fulfilled his promotional duties, Vicky Kaushal is taking another vacation with actor-wife Katrina Kaif, after just returning from the mountains. Apparently, Vicky and Kat will celebrate the Christmas season with her family in London and will also ring in the new year in the UK capital.

Vicky Kaushal with wife Katrina Kaif

Getaway for two

Now that Govinda Naam Mera is streaming on OTT and he has fulfilled his promotional duties, Vicky Kaushal is taking another vacation with actor-wife Katrina Kaif, after just returning from the mountains. Apparently, Vicky and Kat will celebrate the Christmas season with her family in London and will also ring in the new year in the UK capital. Once back, the Punjabi munda will begin the next schedule of Sam Bahadur in January.

Celebratory year ahead

It seems 2023 will be a bumper year for Atlee, who is making his Bollywood debut with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee is also set to become a daddy next year. Making the announcement on social media, he wrote, “Happy to be sharing that our family is growing. Yes! We are pregnant.”

Run, Jeetu bhaiyya

Jitendra Kumar might be missing from the second season of TVF’s Pitchers, but he is not missing in action. The actor has begun shooting his next in Madhya Pradesh. Titled Mat Chuko Pahlwan, the comedy is helmed by Saurabh Shukla, who returns to direction after 12 years since I Am 24. While the rest of the cast and details are being kept under wraps, we hear Jitendra plays an athlete, and hence, the title. Being shot extensively in Bhopal and Narsinghgarh, the movie is being readied for a direct-to-digital release in 2023.

Baddie onboard

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to go on floors by early 2023. The latest addition to the ensemble is the south star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will play the antagonist. The makers announced his association on social media, and said, “beyond thrilled” to have him on board for the role of Kabir. While this is Prithviraj’s fourth Hindi outing, after Aiyyaa, Naam Shabana, and Aurangzeb, it also marks his second collaboration with Akshay, after Selfiie.

