Have you heard? Janhvi Kapoor exits Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer

It is being said that when Janhvi had first committed to the action entertainer, there were only two heroines opposite Tiger and Akshay Kumar. However, over the last couple of months, the screenplay underwent some tweaking, as a result of which the final draft had a role for a third leading lady

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Uh oh... Barely a few months after Janhvi Kapoor had been finalised opposite Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, she has reportedly opted out. In recent times, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha have been signed on for the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed venture. It is being said that when Janhvi had first committed to the action entertainer, there were only two heroines opposite Tiger and Akshay Kumar. However, over the last couple of months, the screenplay underwent some tweaking, as a result of which the final draft had a role for a third leading lady. Sensing that the new development affected the screen time and scope for her character, Janhvi is said to have bid adieu to the movie. Now, Ali and producers Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani are said to be looking for a suitable actor to pair up with Tiger on screen. With the film slated to go on floors in the first quarter of 2023, it remains to be seen who the makers sign on in place of Janhvi.

Kriti denies dating Prabhas

On a reality show, Varun Dhawan opened a Pandora’s box by hinting that Kriti Sanon is dating Prabhas. For some time now, rumours have been rife about Kriti and Prabhas falling in love during the making of Adipurush. It was also being said that he went down on one knee to propose to her, and she responded in the positive. Kriti took to social media to counter the subsequent reports, saying, “It is neither pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some howl-arious rumours.” She added, “Before some portal announces my wedding date, let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless.” Guess, we will know where this dosti is headed after Adipurush opens in cinemas next June.

Controversy continues

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the jury at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022, continues to fuel controversy around The Kashmir Files. Even though Naor Gilon, Israel’s ambassador to India, said that the filmmaker should be ashamed and demanded an apology, the filmmaker told a news website, “It’s a government festival and the biggest in India. It’s a film that the Indian government, even if it didn’t actually make it, at least pushed it in an unusual way.” Adding that there are claims that the movie captured dimensions hidden by intellectuals and media, he said, “It is always the same method — that there is a foreign enemy, and there are traitors from within.” Even as Anupam Kher, who plays one of the leading roles in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial venture, took potshots at Lapid, Israel’s Counsel General Kobb Shoshani maintained that their “friendship is too strong” to be threatened by “vulgar remarks.” He reportedly said that for him, the first thing to do the morning after Lapid’s remarks, was to call his friend Anupam and apologise on behalf of the government of Israel “about these stupid things that have been said.”

Also Read: Have you heard? Vicky Kaushal turns DJ

Cameo calling?

Telugu film Salaar has been making news as it sees director Prashanth Neel team up with Prabhas. Now, it is being said that Vijay Deverakonda has a special cameo in the action drama. While there is no official word, talk in Tollywood is that the Liger actor plays the Darling star’s brother in the film. It also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

Having a ball

Aamir Khan is an avid sports buff who loves to catch the action live at the stadium. Not surprising then that he is currently in Qatar to catch FIFA 2022 matches. Accompanied by ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad, who is a football enthusiast, the actor-producer was spotted at the Lusail Stadium to experience iconic footballer Lionel Messi’s magic on field. Later, he also posed for pictures with fans, after he had framed the shot. Always a perfectionist, no?

Also Read: Have you heard? Dancing with divas

In remake mode

Following the praise garnered for his performance in films like Dasvi and Breathe: Into The Shadows franchise, Abhishek Bachchan continues to explore newer subjects and characters as an actor. He is said to have committed to the Hindi remake of the acclaimed 2019 Tamil film, KD, to be backed by Nikkhil Advani. Interstingly, Madhumita Sundararaman, who directed the original movie, has been entrusted to helm the adaptation as well. What’s more, pre-production is underway and filming is scheduled to commence in Bhopal in the coming weeks. Sources share that Madhumita has aptly adapted the narrative to appeal to a wider Indian audience, while retaining the essence. The makers are planning to wrap up the shooting by the first quarter of 2023 and release it in the second half of the year.

New date for Ayush-Ananya film

It appears that there’s a lot of going back and forth on the release date of Dream Girl 2. Ayushmann Khurrana’s next with Ananya Panday was initially announced to arrive on June 29, 2023. But, since Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha had booked the date first, producer Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly requested Ekta Kapoor to move her Dream Girl sequel to avoid a clash between friends. Consequently, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial venture was advanced to June 23. New reports indicate that Dream Girl 2 makers are contemplating releasing the rom-com on July 7. Hope they decide to lock the date this time around.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal