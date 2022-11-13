×
Have you heard? Murderous musings

Updated on: 13 November,2022 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Homi Adajania's next titled, Murder Mubarak, to star Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles

Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia


Talk in tinsel town is that Homi Adajania has finalised the cast of his next titled, Murder Mubarak. The thriller stars Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. While Janhvi plays the quintessential rich girl, Aditya gets into the garb of a lawyer and Pankaj is set to essay a cop. The twisted tale is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel, Club You To Death, which traces the murder of a personal trainer at a posh Delhi club, on the eve of its presidential elections. Homi has already begun prep for the film, which is set to go on floors in Delhi, next month. This will mark Dimple’s third collaboration with the director, after Being Cyrus (2005) and Cocktail (2012).


No biopic please 



Invited as a special guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, Mithun Chakraborty shared stories about his struggles and instructed the contestants to never give up on their journey to achieve their dreams. Recalling his days as a struggler, the veteran actor claims he doesn’t wish to pen down his memoir. “My story will never inspire anyone, it will break them down [mentally], and discourage people.”

It’s a girl!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are now proud parents to a baby girl. They announced the pregnancy in August this year with pictures from Bipasha’s maternity photoshoot. The couple revealed the baby’s name, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in an Instagram post with a picture of the baby’s feet. “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine,” she wrote. 

No paternity break yet 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl home on Friday. Soon after their daughter’s homecoming, RK reportedly returned to complete the shoot of a film. While he managed to get a few days off, we hear he will resume the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal on November 17. On the plus side, since the shoot is scheduled in Mumbai, after packing up for the day, Ranbir will return home to tend to Alia and the little bundle of joy. He will take a longer break post Animal.

