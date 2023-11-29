Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Manipur as per the Meitei tradition in the presence of family and friends

Randeep Hooda

Images from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding ceremony did the rounds of social media yesterday. The duo exchanged vows in Imphal, Manipur, in an intimate ceremony and were seen in traditional Manipuri wedding attire. Hooda was seen in an all-white kurta and dhoti, with yellow headwear. Meanwhile, Lin wore a white and pink saree paired with a black blouse. Hooda had previously told the press of his ceremony, “I felt that it’s only respectful to come and marry according to the bride’s traditions. I look forward to the ceremony and experiencing my partner’s culture. I just hope I don’t make any mistakes.” Ahead of their wedding, the couple was seen visiting a temple in Imphal to seek blessings.

Bachchan, the inspiration

No one portrays grey roles the way megastar Amitabh Bachchan does, says KGF director Prashanth Neel, who believes all his leading men carry a bit of the superstar’s anti-hero persona in them. Neel, who directed the pan-India film KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018, and followed it up with the second edition in 2022, is currently promoting Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. “Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest inspiration for all my movies. There are a lot of movies that he did where he played the hero, but he was also the villain. That’s a genre that was rarely seen post that period. The way he portrayed the greys, I don’t think anybody else did it,” the writer-director said.

Success for Vikrant’s film

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail has earned Rs 50.68 crore in net box office collections, the makers said. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film released in theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film, 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Stirring up a controversy

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who gained popularity after the success of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, revealed that the actor was not his first choice for the film. In an interview, he revealed that it was Ranveer Singh who was initially approached for the role, but the actor turned it down citing that the character’s “dark nature” was not suitable for him.

Vanga also shared that Kapoor’s record at the box office was a concern for him at the time, but he had faith in the actor’s calibre. “Shahid’s track record was a concern; none of his solo films had done R100 crore then. His highest was R65 crore. They used to say this is the kind of business that Telugu movies do, so why was I doing it with this guy. If it was Ranveer, the box office would be higher. But I was always sure about Shahid. He’s a fantastic actor,” he was reported as saying.

Celebrating the success

Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Abhishek Bachchan applauded the efforts of 22 agencies that rescued 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. Listing the names of the agencies, Shroff shared, “All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. Kudos to the 22 agencies that worked day and night for the rescue mission.” Kumar said he was “overwhelmed with happiness” to learn that the workers were safe. “This is a new India and we all are so proud,” he wrote. Following the 17-day frantic operation, prime minister Narendra Modi led the nation in praising the team.

Top 10 in India

Jawan, Pathaan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani emerged to be the top films on IMDB’s list of the most popular movies of 2023.

Based on page views from 200 million monthly visitors to the website, the results revealed the top 10 projects of the year. Leo, OMG 2, and Jailer were other additions.

Badshah on being a dad

Rapper and singer Badshah opened up about his daughter on a reality show. Following a performance, Badshah, who was evidently moved by it, said: “I cannot tell you the happiness of having a daughter. I have a six-year-old daughter. In the beginning, the life ends—you have to wake up as per her wish, sleep as per her wish. You feel that people used to say that once you become a father then this will happen, but I did not feel anything. You know when the feelings come, when she holds your finger, then when she smiles, then she becomes everything in life (sic),” he said.

Sustainable fashion

Emphasising on the need to reuse attires, Sonam K Ahuja says, “For me, having a product with longevity is luxury. Back in the day, my mother and grandmother would preserve expensive sarees in a muslin cloth, and the tailor would create made-to-measure outfits, and shoes. I’m also doing the same. I grew up appreciating the value of personalisation and handmade [clothes]. This to me is true luxury. I consciously buy items that are made by local artisans, are vintage, and even resold.”