Salman Khan will be starting his next project, which will be Karan Johar's film, in December this year

Salman Khan

Talk in the trade circuit is that Salman Khan has finalised his next project. The actor has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif releasing this Diwali, and Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan slated to start next summer. Before beginning the spy thriller, Salman is said to start a new film with director Vishnuvardhan (of Shershaah fame) for Dharma Productions this December. Interestingly, the yet-untitled movie also marks his reunion with Karan Johar over 25 years since their only collaboration, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). The superstar had a special appearance in the filmmaker’s directorial debut starring SRK and Kajol. Apparently, the screenplay and the dialogues for the action thriller set against the backdrop of the Indian Army have been finalised. The makers are planning to complete a schedule in the first half of December before Salman takes off to his Karjat farmhouse to celebrate his 58th birthday and also bring in the new year. Vishnu is currently wrapping up his Tamil film, after which he will commence prep for the Salman-starrer in October. That’s also when he and KJo will finalise the leading lady and the rest of the cast. After a brief spell in December, the team will resume work on the movie in the second week of January 2024.

Cinema for a cause

Rajkummar Rao has played a variety of roles, many of which have become memorable over the years. One of them is that of a government clerk on election duty in the black comedy, Netwon (2017), which recently completed six years of its release. “Looking back on this incredible journey of Newton and seeing how it has resonated with audiences over the years is a deeply gratifying experience. It reaffirms the belief that meaningful storytelling can transcend time and borders, and I’m immensely proud to have been part of it,” he reminisces. Calling it a privilege working with a visionary director like Amit Masurkar and a dedicated producer like Manish Mundra, Raj adds, “Their unwavering commitment to this project and their passion for storytelling that challenges conventions made this experience truly memorable.”

You can’t leak this!

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, have issued a legal notice against copyright infringement. They also stated that sharing of any sort of ‘scenes, footages, stills, music, images or anything else pertaining to the film by any person, including through social media’ would be a criminal offense, punishable under the Copyright Act of 1957. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the futuristic thriller is being readied for an early 2024 release across the globe.

Another redux on the cards

Uh oh! It appears that one of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic songs, Saara zamana, haseeno ka deewana, from Yaarana (1981) has been remixed yet again. Over six years since the chartbuster was reimagined for Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, the pacy track has apparently been remixed for Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath. Bachchan sported a jacket that had several light bulbs for this cult song shot at Kolkata’s Netaji Stadium. It is not yet known what kind of an avatar Tiger will flaunt in the rehashed version of the song and who will feature with him in it. Interestingly, Bachchan also features in a brief role in Vikas Bahl’s directorial venture. The makers are hopeful that their version, coming at a crucial point in the narrative, will strike a chord and become a big hit with the audiences too.

New love story

The coming days will see the launch of Chand Jalne Laga, a new passionate romance on television. Featuring Vishal Aditya Singh as Dev, and Kanika Mann as Tara, the narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a beautiful vineyard. Vishal says, “I’m excited to see the audience’s response to my character of Dev, a self-made individual driven by his determination.” Kanika is equally keen to see how the viewers react to her portrayal of a resilient young woman fiercely safeguarding her father’s honour. “But then, even the strongest souls are vulnerable when it comes to love,” she adds about her character, Tara.”

A celebration of storytelling

After wowing audiences at various film festivals, director Ananth Mahadevan’s The Storyteller has been selected as the closing night film at the 14th Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The Jio Studios production starring Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Revathy, is based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro. Thrilled that the movie “has emerged as a befitting tribute to the master storyteller Satyajit Ray,” Ananth says, “Film festivals are not just about showcasing our work; they are a celebration of storytelling and the magic of cinema.” The filmmaker adds, “What is more significant is the unanimous accolades that a Satyajit Ray original is garnering all over the globe. A whole new generation is being initiated into his work!”

Action time for Nora

Even as she is juggling song shoots and her judging duties on reality shows, Nora Fatehi has begun working on her next project. She has commenced shooting for her new film, Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, with a dance number. Nora plays the leading lady opposite Vidyut, who doubles up as the producer of India’s first-ever extreme sports film. Currently filming her electrifying dance moves in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nora will also be doing some high-octane stuntbaazi in this thriller.