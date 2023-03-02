Have you heard? Yet again

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share a short video clip that reads, ‘Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84, written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta’. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “A delight, once again, to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture.” The duo has previously worked on Te3n and Yudh.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share a short video clip that reads, 'Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84, written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta'. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "A delight, once again, to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture." The duo has previously worked on Te3n and Yudh. Apart from Section 84, Bachchan also has Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and The Intern remake, co-starring Padukone.

Mithila Palker has joined the Marvel family. The actor has lent her voice to Sofia, a young mutant in hiding, for the production banner’s audio series. “I am excited to be part of the Marvel Universe in any form. I am yet to record for the series, and am sure it will be an enthralling experience.” This is the first time Palker will lend her voice to an international project.

Romantic ballad Kuch toh zaroor hain, sung by Javed Ali, features telly’s loved actors Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah. Ali said: “The lyrics are thoughtful. This song is a complete package and will make you smile.” Khan, who was the face of the long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared: “We shot in some amazing locations. It is a simple story of love beautifully penned, and picturised.” The track has been composed by Nilesh Ahuja with lyrics furnished by Kumaar.

The trailer of Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato was recently unveiled, and sees the actor as a food delivery partner dealing with the mounting pressures of the system. Taking about taking up a role that isn’t dependent on comedy, he says, “I do comedy for two hours a day on my show, but I’m not like that at all times. There are several facets to my personality, which I’d like to show. I don’t think there will be any disappointment among my fans.”

Live Oscar act for Naatu naatu singers

Singers of Naatu naatu Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song live at the Academy Awards on March 13. This outing that will also mark their Oscar debut, comes in the wake of the song’s nomination at the gala. The news was shared on the social media account of the Academy. In this category, Naatu naatu competes against Applause (Tell It like a woman); Hold my hand (Top Gun: Maverick); This is a life (Everything Everywhere All at Once); and Lift me up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Desi’s gussa reaches videsi turf

RRR recently bagged five awards at the Hollywood Critics Association awards, but it was NTR Jr’s absence that piqued curiosity. In the wake of criticism for inviting SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan, but not the latter’s co-actor, the organisation has cleared the air. “Dear RRR fans and supporters, We did invite NTRama Rao Jr to attend the #HCAFilmAwards, but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support,” it shared on social media.

Raj and DK’s Farzi has earned acclaim from fans and critics, and now leading man Shahid Kapoor says he is glad to have been able to garner supporters for his grey character in the series. Kapoor’s Sunny is a talented painter who turns to currency counterfeiting to earn money. The series’ success, he says, gave him “a deep sense of satisfaction”. “It’s always challenging when you’re playing a guy who is not likeable or who’s not necessarily the guy you want to make friends with or go on a date with. It’s important for you to make them [audience] like him, even though as the show progresses, he’s not going to be very likeable due to the things that he does.”

Sidharth Malhotra is evidently enjoying the joy that comes with being a new groom. The actor, who was caught by lensmen during a work commitment, wished to remind them of the fact that he is, well... married. When asked to pose ‘solo’, he responded stating, “Ab main solo raha nahin.” Malhotra’s acting chops have improved by leaps and bounds, as is evident in his recent commendable acts in Shershaah and Mission Majnu. But his comic skills still need to be refined, no? The actor, who will be seen in Indian Police Force and Yodha, tied the knot with Kiara Advani last month.

Watching the trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was like reliving the battle for the original Mrs Chatterjee. When watching the trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Sagarika Bhattacharya, who inspired the film said, “It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. I felt like I was reliving my battle. It is important for people to see how immigrant parents are treated even today, as is evident from the story in Germany.” Rani Mukerji returns to the screen with this film, which portrays a woman’s struggle when her children are taken away from her.