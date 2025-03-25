When the producers approached Randeep Hooda for the role of Ranatunga in Jaat, he was intrigued but also had his reservations and wasn’t sure of taking that leap

As soon as the highly anticipated trailer of Jaat dropped, it left audiences mighty impressed with its gripping visuals, intense action, and powerhouse performances. Among the standout moments, the sheer screen presence and star quality of Randeep Hooda has grabbed attention for his portrayal of the menacing villain, proving yet again why he is one of the most sought after actors in Indian cinema.

The versatile star, Randeep Hooda shared an interesting anecdote about his role in the film. While he is a proud Jaat in real life, he was offered the role of Ranatunga, the antagonist in the film who is being described by the audiences as sinisterly good looking.

A source revealed that the makers were keen on Randeep Hooda for the role of Ranatunga, and he while had initial reservations about taking up the role, the actor eventually accepted it despite knowing that he wouldn't be playing a Jaat character.

"When the producers approached Randeep for the role of Ranatunga, he was intrigued by the challenge but he also had his reservations and wasn’t sure of taking that leap. But seeing the enthusiasm of the director, Gopichand Malineni during the narration of the screen and play the lead villain to Sunny Deol whom he greatly admires was the main reason that made him say yes”.

About Jaat trailer

The makers of Sunny Deol’s upcoming actioner 'Jaat' have finally released the trailer of the film on social media. The trailer is packed with high-octane action as Sunny and Randeep Hooda engage in a fiery face-off. The trailer gives a glimpse into the intense rivalry and power struggles that define the film. It showcases fierce action sequences, emotional moments, and the unrelenting battle between Deol and Hooda’s characters.

Sunny Deol, who plays the titular role of Jaat, expressed his excitement and said, “This journey of this film had begun during Gadar 2. We all were very excited about it, we were about to start a beautiful film, and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to do the film. We met in Goa, and he said he would direct the film and had another story to narrate. He narrated to me the story of "Sorry Bol" (laughs). And with 'sorry, sorry, sorry,' he pulled me into the entire film and story, and this is how we made 'Jaat.'

Talking about the producers, the 'Ghayal' actor mentioned, “Our producers, they're so sweet and humble, and I even sometimes say that our producers from the hindi film industry should learn from them. You call it Bollywood; make it Hindi cinema first. And learn how cinema is made.” Speaking about "Jaat," Deol said, “The trailer, as you all saw, is entertaining, and we all believe in making entertainers, and the audiences who came to watch they get lost in magic of cinema, and that's what cinema is about, and that's what Jaat is about.”

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film features an ensemble cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The film will release in theatres on April 10.