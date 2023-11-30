Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hum do Tum Do

Hum do, Tum Do

Updated on: 30 November,2023 06:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Conversations between Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal and designer couple Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta seem incomplete even after their double date at a restaurant. Pics/Yogen Shah

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal and designer couple Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta

I’m the best



Anil Kapoor is grinning wide at the reactions to the trailer of his upcoming film that sees him play dad to Ranbir Kapoor. Guess, he is all ready to celebrate even before the verdict is out


Three’s company

Almost a year after wrapping up the shoot of their upcoming young adult drama, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday kickstart the promotions with a photoshoot

Round the clock

The man has no inclination to rest. Instead of taking a vacation after his two blockbusters, Shah Rukh Khan is back to slogging at a dubbing studio

Colour me green

Not many can pull off olive green as effortlessly as Ranbir Kapoor, no? The actor was seen at a Bandra studio

Just in

Sunidhi Chauhan, Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan

Disha Patani and Akshay Kumar

