Hum do, Tum Do

Conversations between Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal and designer couple Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta seem incomplete even after their double date at a restaurant. Pics/Yogen Shah
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal and designer couple Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta
I’m the best
ADVERTISEMENT
Anil Kapoor is grinning wide at the reactions to the trailer of his upcoming film that sees him play dad to Ranbir Kapoor. Guess, he is all ready to celebrate even before the verdict is out
Three’s company
Almost a year after wrapping up the shoot of their upcoming young adult drama, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday kickstart the promotions with a photoshoot
Round the clock
The man has no inclination to rest. Instead of taking a vacation after his two blockbusters, Shah Rukh Khan is back to slogging at a dubbing studio
Colour me green
Not many can pull off olive green as effortlessly as Ranbir Kapoor, no? The actor was seen at a Bandra studio
Just in
Sunidhi Chauhan, Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan
Disha Patani and Akshay Kumar