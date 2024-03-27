Varun Dhawan expressed his outrage on Instagram, posting the distressing video and condemning those involved for mistreating the dog.

Varun Dhawan, who is known for his vocal stance against animal cruelty, has slammed the ground staff for their treatment of a dog during a recent Indian Premier League match. In a recent incident that has sparked outrage, a video circulating online captures staff chasing and even kicking the dog after it entered the pitch. Dhawan expressed his outrage on Instagram, posting the distressing video and condemning those involved for mistreating the dog. He wrote, “A dog isn’t a football. Also, the dog isn’t biting or harming anyone. Regardless, there has to be a better way.” Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor also spoke out against the staff and spectators, noting the disturbing laughter during the incident. “This video describes the state of humanity in today’s DNA. Shameful,” he expressed.

Just chill

Adah Sharma, who was recently seen in the dark comedy thriller Sunflower 2, shared that during her initial interaction with director Vikas Bahl, she was told to ‘not’ be overly seductive, and flirtatious. Sharma plays the character Rosie Mehta, a bar dancer in the Sunil Grover-starrer show. The actor, who is known for her work in The Kerala Story, recalled her exchange with showrunner Bahl. She said, “He told me that I should play my character with genuine authenticity. Don’t be overly seductive, don’t be flirtatious, don’t show that you are about to tell a joke. Just be genuine. It was a refreshing approach—to prioritise genuine emotions over superficial gimmicks. This allowed me to delve into the nuances of my character in a more profound manner.” The show also stars Ranvir Shorey, and Mukul Chadda in pivotal roles.

Winning her case

Jennifer Mistry, who played a prominent role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before quitting after accusing producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment, has reportedly said that Modi had been ordered to compensate her for deliberately withholding her payment. As per reports, the hearing was in her favour. Mistry had been part of the show for several years before bidding adieu.

Time for prep

Ranbir Kapoor is undergoing training for archery. Pictures from his supposed meeting with an archery coach have surfaced on social media, and the immediately point to his film Ramayana. As per media reports, the film has been in pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and the casting. While Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. The pictures have been shared on X by a fan.

Both chairs

Acknowledging that his latest release, Merry Christmas, received a mixed response, director Sriram Raghavan said if there was a magic pill that would let one forget the movie and watch it afresh, he would take it. “I am definitely conscious of the viewer sitting in the seat while I am editing because I am also the viewer, so I take both the chairs. Sometimes I watch my whole film as the viewer in the edit room and I wish there was a pill with which you can just forget the movie and watch it afresh, but I can’t do that. I simply spend time watching the movie again and again,” Raghavan said. The film featured Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethup-athi.

A whole lot of talent

The first edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF), to be held in Chandigarh from March 27 to 31, will include a host of master classes and panel discussions, including one with filmmaker Karan Johar. The 20 master classes and panel discussions to be held at Taj Chandigarh will feature Shekhar Kapur, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Boman Irani, among others.

Fighting a tough battle

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has tackled her share of health concerns in the recent past, opened up about her experience of working on Raj and DK’s Citadel—Honey Bunny, along with Varun Dhawan. “I was at my weakest while I was training for Citadel. I also had to be in a calorie deficit because I was trying to give my body enough time to heal. My strength fell by 50 per cent. It was a long process and it was quite difficult,” said the actor.

Grandma’s diet

Mrunal Thakur follows the “grandma diet”, which she describes as eating what the family has always eaten. “I’m a family-oriented person. Spending quality time at home and having home cooked meals is what I prefer the most. When I’m out, I eat a balanced meal; I don’t skip anything, but rather stick to proportions. I have a brilliant trainer, who pushes me to do my best and always allows me to reward myself with food that I truly do enjoy eating. My diet is what we call a ‘grandma diet’, it’s essentially eating what your family has always eaten, with a balance of understanding of portions and nutrition,” said Thakur.