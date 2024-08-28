From Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Jacqueline Fernandez to 'Bigg Boss' fame Isha Malviya and Shehnaaz Gill, stars reached prominent locations to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami

Celebs at Dahi Handi celebration. (Pic/Viral Bhayani and Suniel Shetty)

Govinda Ala Re Ala! Keeping up with this spirit, many celebrities attended the Dahi Handi Utsav across Mumbai. From Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Jacqueline Fernandez to 'Bigg Boss' fame Isha Malviya and Shehnaaz Gill, stars reached prominent locations to root for mandals participating in the dahi-handi breaking event. This year, Janmashtami was observed on August 26 and 27. While on the 26th night people welcomed Krishna with bhajans and bhakti songs, it was on the 27th when the Dahi Handi celebrations were held.

Celebrities at Thane's Dahi Handi Mahotsav

Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Anusha Dandekar attended the Dahi Handi festival at Thane. Jackie Shroff even broke the Dahi Handi, adding to the excitement. Jackie was seen wearing blue jeans paired with a white blazer and a blue bandana, carrying a cute plant in his hand. Suniel arrived with high security, wearing a grey-on-grey outfit. On stage, he met and hugged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and wished everyone a ‘Happy Janmashtami’ in Marathi. Meanwhile, Anusha Dandekar was present wearing a beautiful white dress with black prints on it. The actress was all smiles as she cheered for Jackie Shroff after he broke the matki.

Celebrities at several Dahi Handi Mahotsav's in Mumbai

The crowd cheered as Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at a Dahi Handi Utsav in Mumbai, wearing a stunning pink and green traditional outfit. Jacqueline was smiling ear to ear as she clicked a selfie with those who had gathered at the event.

'Bigg Boss' 17 contestant Isha Malviya also visited a Dahi Handi event in the city. The actress waved at the crowd and enjoyed the celebration. Keeping up with the festive vibe, Isha wore a beautifully embroidered lehenga. She wore a yellow ghagra paired with a contrasting pink choli and matching dupatta. She kept her hair open and wore beautiful jewellery.

Shehnaaz Gill had the time of her life as she took over the stage at Ghatkopar's Ram Kadam Dahi Handi Utsav. Dressed in a red suit, she danced to the beats of "Zingaat."

Veteran actress Bhagyashree also won hearts as she accepted a rose from a Govinda. The actress, who visited the Dahi Handi celebration in the city, was dressed in a brown kurta and sharara set.