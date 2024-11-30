In a recent interview, Kalki Koechlin revealed that following their divorce no one was willing to rent out a place to her in Mumbai due to her single status

Kalki Koechlin, Anurag Kashyap Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Nobody wanted to give Kalki Koechlin a house to rent in Mumbai after divorce with Anurag Kashyap x 00:00

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, who was born and brought up in India to French parents, was earlier married to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap. They have worked together on projects like Dev.D and That Girl in Yellow Boots. In a recent interview, Kalki revealed that following their divorce no one was willing to rent out a place to her in Mumbai due to her single status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalki Koechlin couldn’t find a place to rent in Mumbai

In an interview on AfterHours with the All About Eve YouTube channel, Kalki shared. "When me and Anurag had divorced, those two films were out there - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Then, there's this divorce. I couldn't find a place to live. Nobody would give me a house to rent in Mumbai as a single woman. I was like, I am famous. You want to take selfies with me, but you don't want to give me a house."

Anurag was previously married to film editor Aarti Bajaj. After dating for almost 9 years, they tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced in 2009. The couple share a daughter Aaliyah, whom they welcomed in 2001.

Meanwhile, Kalki is currently living in Goa with her partner Guy Hershberg. They have a daughter named Sappho, who was born in 2020.

Kalki Koechlin’s work front

Kalki Koechlin got a lot of appreciation for her projects like 'Made in Heaven' and the crime thriller 'Sacred Games'. In 2023, she starred in the English-language drama 'Goldfish'. The film premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. In the film, she was seen alongside Deepti Naval.

Later, she garnered attention for playing a supporting role in the coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships, and emotions.

Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.