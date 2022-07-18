Breaking News
Kartik Aaryan to star in Sajid Nadiadwala's next directed by Kabir Khan

Updated on: 18 July,2022 11:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While the untitled project will bring Sajid and Kabir together again, it will be interesting to see the hit filmmaker direct Kartik Aaryan for the first time, in a never-before-seen avatar

A collage of Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik Aaryan, and Kabir Khan


Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off an exciting casting coup yet again. He is all set to kickstart his next big project featuring the nation's heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The untitled project will be jointly produced and directed by Kabir Khan.

While the untitled project will bring Sajid and Kabir together again, it will be interesting to see the hit filmmaker direct Kartik Aaryan for the first time, in a never-before-seen avatar.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Interestingly, this is Kartik’s first big announcement after the mega success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and the superstar now gets director Kabir Khan, who has made blockbusters including 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and '83'. Also, Kabir collaborates with Sajid Nadiadwala for the second time.

Though the details of the project have been kept under the wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on large-scale production and based on a true story, something that the audience would have never witnessed before and the announcement of the three giants collaborating together has certainly piqued huge curiosity amongst the movie buffs.

