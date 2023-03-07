Krishna Shroff: I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like Huma Qureshi

Huma said: "It was an instant yes, knowing the episode will feature me alongside Krishna, sounded so much fun. She is a lovely person, all about good vibes, and has a great sense of humour. We had a blast shooting together, and almost forgot that we were on a chat show"

Krishna Shroff and Huma Qureshi. Pics/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna and actress Huma Qureshi will appear on the chat-based reality show, By Invite Only.

While sharing some interesting anecdotes, both Krishna and Huma would be seen discussing some relevant topics.

In a promo, they were seen entertaining the audience with their hilarious conversation with host Renil Abraham.

During the show, Krishna shared whom she thinks is a perfect match for Huma in the industry.

Krishna said: "I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like her (Huma)."

This came as a surprise not just to the audience but to Huma herself.

Also Read: Krishna Shroff reveals the craziest thing she did on a beach vacay and ended up with an injury

Krishna while sharing about her experience on the show, said, "I haven't been a part of many talk shows, but when I was approached by Renil, I was extremely excited to be part of the show once again. I was elated when I learned that Huma will be joining me as my partner in crime. She is such a fun person to be with, you can never run out of good conversations when you have her company."

Huma said, "It was an instant yes, knowing the episode will feature me alongside Krishna, sounded so much fun. She is a lovely person, all about good vibes, and has a great sense of humour. We had a blast shooting together, and almost forgot that we were on a chat show."

'By Invite Only' streams on Amazon miniTV.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever